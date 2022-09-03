ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

No. 8 Michigan annihilates Colorado State

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Cade McNamara went 9-of-18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown in roughly one half of work to help lead No. 8 Michigan to a 51-7 season-opening home win over Colorado State on Saturday.

Blake Corum rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Donovan Edwards ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Wolverines.

Clay Millen went 16-of-20 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Tory Horton caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in defeat for Colorado State.

Michigan took a 7-0 lead with 9:49 remaining in the first quarter on a 61-yard touchdown pass from McNamara to Roman Wilson, who took a bubble screen, got loose down the sideline, then cut toward the middle of the field to the end zone.

The Wolverines then went up 13-0 on a pair of field goals by Jake Moody, first from 31 yards with 8:06 left in the first quarter and another from 26 yards with 14:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Michigan took a 23-0 lead into the locker room at halftime following a 7-yard touchdown run by Corum with 5:25 remaining in the second quarter and a 34-yard field goal by Moody with 11 seconds until halftime.

It didn’t take long for Michigan to completely blow the game open in the third quarter.

DJ Turner returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown with 12:12 remaining in the third to put Michigan up 30-0, and then backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy ran for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:08 left in the third to give Michigan a 37-0 lead.

The Wolverines then went up 44-0 with 14:12 to go in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Edwards.

Colorado State finally got on the board with 8:59 remaining, closing to within 44-7 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Millen to Horton.

Michigan closed out the scoring with 1:43 left on a 4-yard touchdown run by Alex Orji.

–Field Level Media

