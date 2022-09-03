Read full article on original website
The Big Eye Coin Showing Promise For 10x Profit Returns
Before Decentralized Finance (DeFi), the traditional banking system was and still is centralized, from transactions to loans to stock prices. The banking system became more flexible with Decentralized Finance (DeFi), allowing people to borrow money without difficulty. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is not without risk, but it is more capable than the traditional banking system.
Bitcoin Struggles To Cement Its $20K Price Mark While Chainlink Outperforms
The crypto market hasn’t been propitious since the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As the fight against inflation becomes more aggressive, the financial markets bleed. Many coins are trading in the reds instead of recovering as investors expected. Bitcoin and other altcoins have lost their last week’s gains and...
TA: Ethereum Smashes Heavy Resistance: Next Bullish Levels Traders Should Watch
Ethereum gained bullish momentum for a move above $1,625 against the US Dollar. ETH is now showing positive signs and might soon test the $1,700 zone. Ethereum is up close to 5% and there was a clear move above the $1,625 resistance. The price is now trading above $1,600 and...
Polygon Shows Bearish Signs, Can $0.76 Support Hold Price Of Matic?
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to stay above the key support zone of $0.8 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000 with the price stalling on the next movement. This has affected the price of altcoins, including Polygon (MATIC), as prices dropped below $0.8 but reclaimed that region quickly. (Data from Binance)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitcoin Breaks Key Support Of $19,000 As Bulls Sweats, What Is Next?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Despite so many expectations of the price having a short squeeze to a range of $21,600 before Bitcoin (BTC) next moves down, this wasn’t the case as the price broke below key support of $19,000. (Data from Binance)
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
Bitcoin Price Bottom Not It Yet As BTC Loses $19,000, This Expert Says
The Bitcoin price is attempting recovery on low timeframes as the cryptocurrency struggles to get above $19,000 and prevent further downside. Selling pressure has been relentless over the last 24 hours and has sunk market sentiment back into the fear territory. Over the next week, the crypto space will go...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Witnesses Biggest Increase Since January
For the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, 2022 has been filled with many crests and troughs. Bitcoin has passed through different dilemmas that created a twist for performance and sentiment in the industry. The chronic crypto winter of the year halved the value of most crypto assets, of which BTC got a severe blow.
Public Bitcoin Mining Firms Are Nearly Out Of Coins To Sell
Public bitcoin mining firms have been caught between a rock and a hard place with the decline in bitcoin prices. As their cash flow had declined significantly, they had turned to sell BTC to be able to keep up with the costs of their operations. The massive stash of BTC that these public miners had stacked up during the incredible year of 2021 is now making its way to the market. But they are quickly running out of coins to sell.
Uniglo (GLO), Chain (XCN) And Tezos (XTZ) Could Gain Unmatched Momentum This November
November has historically been a great year for the crypto market, as we have seen from our past experiences. The current accumulation phase might be heating up for one final dip before we take the upward trajectory once again. Some high-potential projects like Uniglo, Chain, and Tezos could gain unparalleled momentum in the coming rally. Here’s why.
Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?
Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Metamortals, Decentraland, The Sandbox Are Three GameFi Tokens For A 100X Return
Three quarters into this year, the markets have not been all sunshine for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin (BTC) closing August at under $20k, which still shows a massive fall from its all-time high of $69k. The bear market has lasted for quite a while now, but there are signs of its waning hold as the curtains are closing in to usher the bulls in.
Bitcoin Dominance Reaches All-Time Lows As The Merge Nears
The mythical merge is almost here. Ethereum’s transition from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake is the most talked about event in crypto at the moment, and money is flowing to that blockchain. That, in turn, translated into a decrease in bitcoin dominance. That metric measures the percentage of the whole crypto market that bitcoin represents, and it’s currently “down at levels not seen since 2018.” Which makes sense. Because the merge is almost here and everyone placed their bets.
Ethereum Classic Outperforms Others In 24 Hours With 19% Gains
Crypto assets’ prices have recorded more volatility in recent times. There have been some spikes and pullbacks in the price of many. For instance, the beginning of this week saw Bitcoin moving farther from its $20K mark. Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark on September 2, closing...
Merge Momentum: Ethereum Sets New 2022 High Against Bitcoin
The Ethereum Merge is fast approaching, and the anticipation around the upgrade has led to some interesting happenings in the crypto sector. It has propelled the price of the digital assets to new highs, even with the downtrend, holding its value better than most of the market. Ethereum has now marked another new high ahead of its long-awaited Merge. This time around, it is a win against the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?
The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
Reap a 7% Presale Bonus Reward with VertoChain – See How It’s Aiming to ‘Swap’ market cap roles with top crypto Ethereum and Bitcoin
Organizations are starting to consider Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency more seriously, this is either for transactional or operational needs among other things. It also appears cryptocurrency is becoming a less risky enterprise by the day which is a good thing. But with its risks come incentives and these are factors companies can consider when it comes to using cryptocurrency.
WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
Shiba Inu Enjoys 8% Spike In Price In Last 7 Days, As SHIB Social Media Interaction Soars
Over the past week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 8%. In fact, even though the bearish market prevails, Shiba Inu is still performing at its peak. Despite Shiba Inu’s social dominance, ROI is down. SHIB whales on a shopping frenzy. Social media chatter provides that much needed oomph for...
Why Extreme Fear Is Back In Crypto In A Big Way
Data shows the crypto market has once again sunk back down into a state of extreme fear after showing some signs of improvement during the last couple of months. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Says Market Is Extremely Fearful Right Now. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research,...
