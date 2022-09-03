Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday
Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, much like the rest of the team, has looked like a shell of himself during the second half of the 2022 MLB season. After the Yankees dominated the first half of the year, getting off to a record-setting start and appearing on pace for a historic season, the wheels […] The post Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels star Anthony Rendon making surprising bid to play after feared season-ending injury
When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s...
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
3 reasons why latest stretch cements Yankees’ Aaron Judge as AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear as of late. Judge hit his 54th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins, powering the Yankees to another victory to protect their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. He tied the polarizing Alex Rodriguez for most home runs hit by a right-handed Yankee hitter, and he remains on pace to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 HRs in a single season.
Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others
The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Magnitude of Sunday’s win not lost on Yankees manager Aaron Boone
ST. PETERSBURG — Yankees manager Aaron Boone, watching on his clubhouse office television after being ejected during Sunday’s fifth inning, said the final moments of the heart-pounding 2-1 victory against the Rays caused him more tension than he ever would have felt in the dugout. “My pacemaker was...
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation
The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
