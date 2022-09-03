Read full article on original website
Liverpool boys volleyball overcomes loss in first set to defeat Baldwinsville (42 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Liverpool boys volleyball team lost its first set to Baldwinsville Tuesday, but battled back to win three straight and secure the season-opening victory at Baker High School. The Warriors, last year’s Division I sectional champs, defeated the Bees in four sets: 20-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-15....
Section III field hockey rankings (Week 1): Previously unranked teams crack top 5
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, field hockey polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Christian Brothers Academy girls tennis off to hot start, earn dominant win over Skaneateles
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Christian Brothers Academy girls tennis team opened the 2022 season with dominant wins over two tough opponents. The Brothers defeated Skaneateles 7-0 in Tuesday’s home opener, after taking down Cazenovia 6-1 last Thursday on the road.
Charity games in Section III: Which teams have events scheduled this fall?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many Section III teams will take the field this fall with a lot more than a win or a loss on the line. Several schools use their games as platforms to raise money and awareness for worthy causes. Syracuse.com polled fall sports coaches to ask whether they will be hosting such events this season.
Furious Syracuse rally comes up inches short as Mets drop series opener to Red Wings, 3-2, on Tuesday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets came up just short on Tuesday night, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rochester Red Wings at NBT Bank Stadium. The game marked the start of a six-game series and a two-week-long homestand. Just 20 games remain in the 2022 season after Tuesday night’s game.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
Longtime CNY high school coach overcomes cancer diagnosis: ‘These kids saved my life’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Longtime high school coach Dominick Pike retired in 2017 when he found out he had pancreatic cancer. Five years later, he is officially in remission, and he is coaching the boys and girls cross country teams at Oswego High School. During the winter season, he coaches indoor track and field.
Renewing a rivalry? Jim Mora isn’t thinking that way (UConn scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Having formerly coached UCLA for five seasons, Jim Mora knows a thing or two about college football rivalries. Despite that, the University of Connecticut coach doesn’t care much for them.
Axe: Syracuse football’s LeQuint Allen, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson remind how fast the future can come
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse football will only go as far as quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker can take it this season. Lost in the euphoria of Syracuse football’s 31-7 win over Louisville were two encounters that flashed the Orange’s future before its very eyes. Saturday’s...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
Section III football stats leaders (Week 0)
Here are Section III football statistics leaders through Week 0. Games as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for these overall season stats leaders on Mondays. >> Team previews, top players: Class AA | Class A...
Syracuse football grabs handful of votes in USA Today Coaches Poll after Week 1 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football caught a small number of college football coaches’ attention Saturday. The Orange received four votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Tuesday. It did not earn any votes for the Associated Press Top 25. Syracuse kickstarted its 2022 season with a 31-7...
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson both out for season following Saturday injuries
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson are both out for the season with injuries they suffered in SU’s season-opening 31-7 win over Louisville. Orange coach Dino Babers announced the news during his Monday press conference. “You’re talking about a guy who’s been...
ACC Power Rankings: Nobody looks unbeatable after Week 1
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Power Rankings took an extended weekend like the rest of us, just to be sure Clemson handled business Monday night against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Derek McDonald must step up after Stefon Thompson’s injury. How does he fit in the picture?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Derek McDonald still isn’t really sure what happened when he picked off Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham on Saturday. The Syracuse football linebacker remembers dropping inside two receivers going straight downfield. He remembers Cunningham looking at him. McDonald knew the Louisville offense likes to attack the middle of the field. He remembers watching the ball leave Cunningham’s hands and undercutting the throw.
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
Sting, ‘An Englishman In New York,’ packs St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (review, photos)
Few can make a front man out of a bass player. Only Sting can make it look quite so cool. The English musician returned to Syracuse on Tuesday night to play an impressive set at a packed St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The last time he was in...
Syracuse vs. UConn odds and betting preview for CFB Week 2
The Syracuse Orange took down the Louisville Cardinals 31-7 on Saturday night, and their new-look offense performed at an elite level. QB Garrett Shrader threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while RB Sean Tucker totaled 98 yards on the ground to go with a rushing and receiving touchdown. The Orange rolled on all cylinders, so our experts looked at next week’s betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
Another NIL collective in Syracuse: This one’s active, backed by trustees and helping CNY charities
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University trustees, donors and former athletes are throwing their weight behind a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective that will compensate and match dozens of SU athletes with local charities over the next year. The group is named Athletes Who Care and was established by...
