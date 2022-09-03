ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football stats leaders (Week 0)

Here are Section III football statistics leaders through Week 0. Games as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for these overall season stats leaders on Mondays. >> Team previews, top players: Class AA | Class A...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Derek McDonald must step up after Stefon Thompson’s injury. How does he fit in the picture?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Derek McDonald still isn’t really sure what happened when he picked off Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham on Saturday. The Syracuse football linebacker remembers dropping inside two receivers going straight downfield. He remembers Cunningham looking at him. McDonald knew the Louisville offense likes to attack the middle of the field. He remembers watching the ball leave Cunningham’s hands and undercutting the throw.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut

Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. UConn odds and betting preview for CFB Week 2

The Syracuse Orange took down the Louisville Cardinals 31-7 on Saturday night, and their new-look offense performed at an elite level. QB Garrett Shrader threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while RB Sean Tucker totaled 98 yards on the ground to go with a rushing and receiving touchdown. The Orange rolled on all cylinders, so our experts looked at next week’s betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

