RadarOnline

'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back

Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
thebrag.com

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals how ex-husband Kanye West helped her ‘arrive in high society’

Kim Kardashian spoke out about ex-husband Kanye West and how he helped her throughout her career amid a recent surge in the rapper publishing troubling things about his personal life on social media.The 41-year-old reality star addressed what she gained from her relationship with West in an interview with Interview Magazine for their “American Dream” issue.During her interview, Kardashian was asked about her fame and if there was a point where she knew that she “really arrived in high society”. She credited West with giving her the opportunity to meet new people before adding that she’s gained “respect” from...
RadarOnline

Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email

Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
TMZ.com

'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in $250K Watch Theft Case

"BMF" star Lil Meech is off the hook in his grand theft case over a $250K Richard Mille watch ... we're told it was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it. A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops conducted an...
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kanye West Disses Kid Cudi While Posting Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted Dead Headline

Kanye West is back on Instagram throwing shots. The Chicago rapper-producer dissed Kid Cudi while mocking Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted with a dead headline. On Thursday morning (Sept. 1), Ye posted a digital rendering of a newspaper headline that reads, "Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60." Rørsted is the CEO of Adidas, which West has a longstanding fued with. Rørsted recently announced that he would be transitioning out of his role as CEO over the remainder of 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shows Off His Latest Yeezy Shades Prototype

Kanye West is currently in the midst of waging an all-out war against Adidas and GAP. As we explained in a long-form piece yesterday, Kanye is upset with Adidas because he feels like they are damaging his Yeezy brand. He has accused them of selling unauthorized colorways, and now, Ye wants out of his deal so that he can make Yeezy an independent operation that doesn't need big corporations to spoil the fun.
thesource.com

Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion

Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
thesource.com

Swizz Beatz Calls For Adidas Boycott In Solidarity With Kanye West

In an Instagram post from award winning super producer Swizz Beatz, the Ruff Ryders beatmaker and VERZUZ co-creator called for the public to ban together with Kanye West and boycott Adidas. Swizz captioned the post of a pair of fugazi black and orange Yeezys, “I usually mind my business but...
