Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire this morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
KLTV
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business facing supply shortages
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - Paul Murray is one of the brewery partners of the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches. He said it’s been a tough time ever since the pandemic caused public places like their business to keep their doors closed for over five months. One of the...
KLTV
Escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail has been apprehended. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, who had escaped earlier on Wednesday - allegedly with the help of his girlfriend, Melissa Pearl Ortiz - was caught in Corsicana by the local police department. The sheriff’s office said that Ortiz remains at large but they believe she will be apprehended soon.
KLTV
Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Deep East Texas are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday. Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was detained on a drug-related charge, according to Sheriff Randy Hargrove. Zuniga was last seen on-camera at the sheriff’s office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoy unofficial last day of summer
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Labor day marks the unofficial last day of summer and many across East Texas are squeezing in one final trip to the water today. Over at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, people came out in droves to take advantage of the holiday. “The only bad thing is...
KLTV
Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Crockett was named for American frontiersman Davy Crockett. But did you know Crockett came through the area on his way to the Alamo?. What now stands at Brewer Park is the spot where Davy Crockett stopped to drink from a spring and camp overnight while he was on his way to San Antonio, where he would defend the Alamo. At the spot of the spring is now a water fountain in a park. When you reach the park, which is near Downtown Crockett, you’ll see a mural. It depicts a meeting between Crockett and A.E. Gossett. Gossett was another settler from Tennessee.
KLTV
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
KLTV
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No.2 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll
(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
KLTV
Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
Comments / 0