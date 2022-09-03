ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

KLTV

Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire this morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail has been apprehended. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, who had escaped earlier on Wednesday - allegedly with the help of his girlfriend, Melissa Pearl Ortiz - was caught in Corsicana by the local police department. The sheriff’s office said that Ortiz remains at large but they believe she will be apprehended soon.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Deep East Texas are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday. Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was detained on a drug-related charge, according to Sheriff Randy Hargrove. Zuniga was last seen on-camera at the sheriff’s office...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Diboll, TX
KLTV

Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Crockett was named for American frontiersman Davy Crockett. But did you know Crockett came through the area on his way to the Alamo?. What now stands at Brewer Park is the spot where Davy Crockett stopped to drink from a spring and camp overnight while he was on his way to San Antonio, where he would defend the Alamo. At the spot of the spring is now a water fountain in a park. When you reach the park, which is near Downtown Crockett, you’ll see a mural. It depicts a meeting between Crockett and A.E. Gossett. Gossett was another settler from Tennessee.
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLTV

Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

