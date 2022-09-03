ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott: Rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B

By Julia Shapero, Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuLsy_0hhAyPLu00

( The Hill /NEXSTAR) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.

In Texas, abortions are banned. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Late last month, a so-called “trigger law” went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The trigger law makes it a felony to perform an abortion in the state, with narrow exceptions when the pregnant person’s life is at risk.

Country singer Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm following backlash over wife’s comments: reports

“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Abbott told The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV’s “Lone Star Politics” in a segment obtained by the Morning News that will air on Sunday.

“By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place,” he added.

Plan B is an oral contraceptive that is taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex or a “contraceptive accident” to prevent pregnancy, according to the product’s website. The pill prevents an egg from being released from the ovary to prohibit fertilization.

The Republican governor also told “Lone Star Politics” that reporting a rape to law enforcement “will ensure that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted.”

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

However, very few rape cases result in an arrest. While there were 13,327 reported rapes in Texas in 2020, there were only 1,828 arrests for rape, according to the state’s department of public safety .

Abbott’s Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke responded to the governor’s statement on Twitter on Friday night, saying “We are going to end Greg Abbott’s career on November 8 and the women of Texas are going to lead the way.”

The Texas governor made national headlines just shy of a year ago for comments made after the implementation of State Bill 8 , which was at that time the most restrictive abortion bill in the U.S. Under SB 8 — now superseded by the trigger law — abortions were banned after about six weeks, which is earlier than many people even realize they are pregnant.

During a press conference on the bill, Abbott was asked whether or not the bill was cruel to victims of rape. Abbott responded that the bill still gave victims six weeks to get an abortion, so it does not force victims to have their assaulter’s child.

Gov. Abbott: Abortion bill won’t force rape victims to have babies, Texas will ‘eliminate’ rapists

Instead, Abbott posed a different solution to the issue of rape, saying, “Let’s be clear: rape is a crime. And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”

The comments were widely panned by detractors and advocates for victims of sexual violence.

Abbott, who has served as Texas governor since 2015, will face O’Rourke in November’s election. The former state representative has been a fierce critic of Abbott’s policies, particularly his handling of the state’s electrical management and gun regulations in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde.

In recent months, Abbott has focused much of his attention on migrants at the Texas-Mexico border, which has included headline-grabbing bussing of migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Governor turns down NAACP debate and others

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has agreed to two debates and a candidate forum this election cycle. However, the governor has declined other offers for debate, including one hosted by the NAACP. In turn, Kelly’s Republican opponent Attorney General Derek Schmidt is agreeing to three additional debates with the governor and says […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Air Force veteran saves taxpayers thousands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a 5-year-old boy, Willard W. Rice would watch his father work in his mechanic shop. His father had started out as a mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base years ago, and Rice was eager to learn the tricks of the trade himself. “All of his brothers had served in the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
KSN News

KDHE: COVID cases and hospitalizations drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fewer Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19 this week than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said there were 173 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, 36 fewer than last week. 162 of the COVID-19 patients are adults (31 fewer than last week) 11 are children (five fewer than last […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Jason Aldean
KSN News

109th Kansas State Fair starts Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, and with attendance down 20% last year, some are asking if those numbers will rebound this year. The State Fair expects anywhere from 325,000 to 350,000 people to visit Hutchinson during the 10 days of the fair. The fairgrounds are already busy with […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas reaches $9.8M settlement with JUUL labs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas is expected to receive nearly $10 million as part of a multistate agreement with JUUL Labs. This is part of the resolution of a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. The settlement would force JUUL to comply […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Plan B#Abortion Rights#Cdc#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court#Kxas Tv#Republican
KSN News

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSN News

Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSN News

Oz says he would have certified Biden’s win over Trump

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician and Trump-backed Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, said on Tuesday that he would have voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election had he been in office at the time.  Asked at a press conference if he would have objected to the certification of the election results, Oz […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy