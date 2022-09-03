New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification.

A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.

“Again and again, we see these heartbreaking crimes committed by young adults with a documented history of threatened and actual violence, including self-harm,” Costa Howard said. “Simply requiring young adults to re-apply for FOID cards after they turn 21 will create an opportunity to spot red flags and intervene to prevent tragedies.”

The bill was specifically inspired by the Highland Park mass shooting , where seven were killed and dozens more were wounded. The suspected gunman, Robert Crimo III, is 21, and legally acquired the guns used.

“In the wake of the tragic Highland Park mass shooting on July 4, it was painfully clear that the young man who has been charged with this terrible crime was in turmoil and should never have been legally allowed to buy deadly assault weapons,” Costa Howard said.

According to Illinois State Police, in order for someone under the age of 21 to obtain a FOID card in Illinois, they must have a FOID-eligible parent or guardian to sponsor their child’s application. An active duty member of the military over the age of 18 does not need a parent or guardian.

