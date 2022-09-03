ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

By Danny Connolly
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBj3V_0hhAyMwx00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification.

A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.

“Again and again, we see these heartbreaking crimes committed by young adults with a documented history of threatened and actual violence, including self-harm,” Costa Howard said. “Simply requiring young adults to re-apply for FOID cards after they turn 21 will create an opportunity to spot red flags and intervene to prevent tragedies.”

The bill was specifically inspired by the Highland Park mass shooting , where seven were killed and dozens more were wounded. The suspected gunman, Robert Crimo III, is 21, and legally acquired the guns used.

“In the wake of the tragic Highland Park mass shooting on July 4, it was painfully clear that the young man who has been charged with this terrible crime was in turmoil and should never have been legally allowed to buy deadly assault weapons,” Costa Howard said.

According to Illinois State Police, in order for someone under the age of 21 to obtain a FOID card in Illinois, they must have a FOID-eligible parent or guardian to sponsor their child’s application. An active duty member of the military over the age of 18 does not need a parent or guardian.

Comments / 9

bill prater
4d ago

How about we say screw the foid card ! Been trying to renew mine for over a year . WTF.

Reply(1)
8
Michael Hoots
2d ago

I'm sorry but if you can serve your country at a young age I believe the young men and women should be able to get a foid card without a parent or guardian. If they keep changing like that then they should change the age to 21 to join the service.

Reply
2
Liberalpoliciessuck!
4d ago

So you can get an un constitutional FOID card but can't own a gun?

Reply
6
hoiabc.com

Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

Knox County launches a new initiative to reduce gun violence

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois' firearm restraining orders, also known as "Red Flag Laws" were adopted in 2019 as a gun control and protection measure. The Knox County State's Attorney wants its community members to better understand and enact the law. The "red flag law" involves a firearm restraining...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

FBI touts task force with local police

The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members

An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
WILL COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois investing $760M to keep babies from being born with opioid withdrawal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive more than $760 million over the next 20 years to prevent opioid addictions by investing in childhood intervention programs. The money became available due to a settlement between the state and opioid distributors and manufacturers. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is among those calling for action. His […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Woman sentenced for trying to help Sangamon County inmates escape

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman will spend less than a year in jail for her part in a conspiracy to help inmates in the Sangamon County Jail escape. Allison Poorman, 28, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three months of supervised release, along with a $2,292.14 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know

CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Democrat slated for run in 75th Illinois House District

A Democratic candidate has been slated to run in the 75th Illinois House District. Heidi Henry, of rural Marseilles, got approval from Democratic party chairs in the newly redrawn district. There was no Democratic primary for the district. Henry says that she wants to see more protection of women's rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
