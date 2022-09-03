ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New study busts myths about cannabis users

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ix3gK_0hhAxp4T00

For decades, cannabis use has been associated with laziness and a lack of motivation. However, a study released last month indicates that stereotype is not backed up by science.

“Our results suggest that cannabis use at a frequency of three to four days per week is not associated with apathy, effort-based decision-making for reward, reward wanting, or reward liking in adults or adolescents,” said the study authors.

Through the study – which was published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology – researchers aimed to assess the association between non-acute cannabis use and apathy, anhedonia (inability to feel pleasure), pleasure, and effort-based decision-making for reward, and “whether these relationships were moderated by age-group.”

They used data “CannTeen” survey data from 274 adults who were 26-29 years old and adolescent who were 16-17 years old.

“Cannabis users had lower anhedonia than controls, albeit at a small effect size,” according to the study results. “These findings are not consistent with the hypothesis that non-acute cannabis use is associated with amotivation.”

A study published last year in the Harm Reduction Journal also found that “cannabis use is associated with greater physical activity and not associated with sedentary behavior.” Authors of that study said it was “the first to evaluate the relationship between cannabis use and accelerometer-measured sedentary behavior and physical activity.”

After that study was published, LitHub published a report about the origins of the “lazy stoner” stereotype. According to the article, the association between cannabis and laziness has racist roots dating back to at least the 1930s.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Cannabis
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India

There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
WORLD
Gillian May

Women and Alcohol Abuse

It’s no surprise to anyone that drinking has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic. As a pattern, drinking increases with any extreme stressor, and recent market research shows that alcohol sales went up by 55% during the pandemic’s peak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Gillian May

Daily Drinking as a Sign of Alcoholism

A lot of people wonder if daily drinking is a sign of alcoholism. As a recovering alcoholic and former mental health and addictions nurse, I can shed some light on this. When alcohol hits the bloodstream, it can instantly change the neurotransmitters in the nervous system. This change often brings about the pleasant feelings associated with alcohol use. For some people, this pleasant feeling can bring on a continuous craving for alcohol. The reasons for this are complicated and may not apply to every person.
The Independent

Teenagers’ drug and cigarette use declines as vaping gains popularity – figures

Drug use and smoking are in decline among high school pupils, but vaping is on the rise, according to a new report.New figures from NHS Digital suggest that some 9% of 11 to 15-year-olds in England smoke e-cigarettes.This is a rise from 6% in 2018 – the last time the figures were published.E-cigarette use is more common among older pupils, according to the Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use among Young People in England 2021 report.Just 1% of 11-year-olds said they used e-cigarettes compared with 18% of 15-year-olds.And current e-cigarette use for 15-year-old girls increased from 10% in 2018 to 21%...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Delving deeper into social health of methamphetamine users

Methamphetamine is an illicit substance used in communities across Australia and worldwide. A large 2019 survey estimated that 300,000 Australians aged 14 years and over had used some form of illicit meth/amphetamine in the previous year. Half had used the crystal form of methamphetamine ("ice"), and one-fifth had used the powdered form ("speed").
HOMELESS
Narcity

You No Longer Have To Isolate For 5 Days If You Have COVID-19 In Ontario

The Ontario government no longer requires people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for five days. During a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer Of Health, said that infected individuals should stay home until their fever clears or their symptoms improved for "at least 24 hours."
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Substance Misuse Versus Dependence: What's The Difference?

As we all know, the world can be a stressful place, and sometimes people turn to substances to cope. If you're over the age of 21 and like to drink a glass of wine now and then while catching up with your friends, there's nothing wrong with that, but it's important for everyone to know their limits. It's also essential to keep in mind that substances can be misused. As defined by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, substance misuse refers to the maladaptive use of alcohol, drugs, or prescription medication. If someone is using these substances in ways they were not intended to be used, or in a way that poses a threat to themselves or others, they are misusing the substance.
HEALTH
KXLY

Digital Self-Harm Linked to Suicidal Thoughts, Suicide Attempts

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Adolescents engaging in digital self-harm, which is the anonymous online posting, sending, or sharing of hurtful content about oneself, are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, according to a study published online July 10 in Child and Adolescent Mental Health.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop data-based app to link daily schedule with health

Researchers studying how children's daily activities are associated with their health have developed a web app that shows users how reallocating time in their day from one activity to another could impact their health and academic performance. The new app and the data used to develop it are described in a paper published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Dorothea Dumuid of University of South Australia and colleagues.
CELL PHONES
Axios

More U.S. adults receiving mental health treatment

Nearly 22% of all U.S. adults received some form of mental health treatment in 2021, up from about 19% just two years earlier, new data from the CDC's 2019–2021 National Health Interview Survey shows. The increase was largely driven by a five-point jump in the percentage of adults ages...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Children more likely to disclose mental health issues to a robot, study shows

The growing youth mental health crisis highlights a need for early detection and treatment of mental health disorders. A new study by University of Cambridge researchers found that socially assistive robots (SARs) could serve as a potential diagnostic tool for mental health. According to the researchers, the study is the...
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Solution For Alcohol Addiction Just Might Be In Magic Mushrooms

Magic mushrooms are not only believed to have the ability to treat alcohol addiction, but other substance abuse issues as well. A recent clinical study led by NYU Langone found that psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, reduced heavy drinking by 83%, compared with a 51% reduction among those who received an antihistamine placebo.
DRINKS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy