Charlotte, NC

Overnight: 1 killed in an accident in east Charlotte, Medic says

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vf3IA_0hhAwvty00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident overnight in east Charlotte, Charlotte Medic said Saturday.

Emergency officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 5400 Camp Stewart Road in east Charlotte. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic said.

It is unclear exactly what caused the accident at this time, or if there are any charges.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for additional information on this incident and has not yet received a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

