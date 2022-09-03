Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week: Hutto QB Will Hammond
In Friday's annual Freedom Game, Hammond amassed 350 total yards and six touchdowns in the Hippos' 56-49 win over Liberty Hill. In addition to throwing for 218 yards and five TDs, Hammond also ran for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Texas State looks to come back from season opener loss
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Heading into last Saturday's season opener, there was a lot of optimism coming from Texas State Head Coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats. Then, the Bobcats went up to Nevada and lost by 24. "The reason why we're disappointed and frustrated is that we're not playing...
Alabama's band not traveling to Texas over seating location
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Alabama marching band will not be present in the matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 10. University of Alabama Athletics said the Million Dollar Band isn't making the trip due to the seating location at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. "Due to the...
Texas Longhorns heavy underdogs in game against Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas - The hype for the Texas and Alabama game has been building for a while. The game has been sold out since mid-June and now its almost time for those two teams to strap it up. "One of the biggest mistakes is, ‘This game is going to define...
Isolated storms possible as heat set to return
AUSTIN, Texas - Didn't see much rain yesterday, but we can't close the door on the rain chances just yet. The FOX 7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an upper low swirling to the east. The rain chances will remain low but areas to the north of...
Cedar Park customers prohibited from using irrigation systems, hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) is Cedar Park's regional water utility. The BCRUA serves as Cedar Park’s secondary water treatment plant, providing about 20 percent of Cedar Park’s total daily water use.
Tallest building in Texas coming to Austin
Once complete, the Waterline will be the tallest building in Texas. But, it will also do some big things along Waller Creek.
'Absolutely unacceptable': Parents outraged about alleged racial comments at Hays High School volleyball game
BUDA, TEXAS - Players, parents and community leaders said they're outraged about an incident of racism displayed at a local volleyball game. The two districts involved released statements on the matter. Comal ISD opened an investigation into allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during the...
Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty
AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
Remembering 9/11: Flag tribute at Veterans Memorial in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - In Round Rock Tuesday night, a striking tribute grew by the second—as volunteers placed flags at the new Veterans Memorial at Yonders Point in Old Settlers Park, to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11th attacks. "I think it's really important...
Lake Travis water levels still low despite recent rainfall
AUSTIN, Texas - A steady flow of water moved down Cypress Creek Monday morning. The water that pooled up was enough for a fly-fishing class. Reel'n in a catch wasn’t exactly the goal. "We are doing an intro lesson. I’m teaching people some basics, getting them oriented, trying to...
City of Austin, EMS Association sign agreement focusing on recruitment and retention
AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, the city of Austin and Austin EMS Association signed a one-year labor contract after months of negotiations. The deal aims to help with pay, recruiting, and retention amid a major staffing shortage. "This one-year contract, we consider it kind of like a tourniquet," Selena Xie,...
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game
BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
Single-lane road closure on Yarrington Road begins Sept. 8 in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Starting Thursday, Sept. 8, Yarrington Road will have a single-lane closed due to construction. Between, Sept. 8-9, the single-lane closure will be on Yarrington Road east of I-35. Workers are set to open-cut drainage work. This work will be performed with flaggers to ensure traffic in...
Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes at OMG Squee
To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, OMG Squee is holding an event featuring some unique mooncakes. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets the details.
Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
A spokesperson with AUS said the outage was so large, backup generators on site had to be started manually. That's why it took an hour for critical systems to get back on.
2 Most Wanted fugitives from Austin area captured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird was arrested on August 24 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham was arrested August 30. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.
Wimberley WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday, looks back on his life
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Inside the Alexis Pointe Senior Living home in Wimberley Tuesday afternoon, resident Bill Cordes was the man of the hour. "I never thought I’d make it," said Cordes. "I feel good really." Cordes turned 100-years-old on Tuesday. While his hearing has weakened in his older years,...
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
