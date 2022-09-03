ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Texas State looks to come back from season opener loss

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Heading into last Saturday's season opener, there was a lot of optimism coming from Texas State Head Coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats. Then, the Bobcats went up to Nevada and lost by 24. "The reason why we're disappointed and frustrated is that we're not playing...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Alabama's band not traveling to Texas over seating location

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Alabama marching band will not be present in the matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 10. University of Alabama Athletics said the Million Dollar Band isn't making the trip due to the seating location at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. "Due to the...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Longhorns heavy underdogs in game against Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas - The hype for the Texas and Alabama game has been building for a while. The game has been sold out since mid-June and now its almost time for those two teams to strap it up. "One of the biggest mistakes is, ‘This game is going to define...
AUSTIN, TX
Isolated storms possible as heat set to return

AUSTIN, Texas - Didn't see much rain yesterday, but we can't close the door on the rain chances just yet. The FOX 7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an upper low swirling to the east. The rain chances will remain low but areas to the north of...
AUSTIN, TX
Cedar Park customers prohibited from using irrigation systems, hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) is Cedar Park's regional water utility. The BCRUA serves as Cedar Park’s secondary water treatment plant, providing about 20 percent of Cedar Park’s total daily water use.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty

AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
AUSTIN, TX
Remembering 9/11: Flag tribute at Veterans Memorial in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - In Round Rock Tuesday night, a striking tribute grew by the second—as volunteers placed flags at the new Veterans Memorial at Yonders Point in Old Settlers Park, to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11th attacks. "I think it's really important...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Lake Travis water levels still low despite recent rainfall

AUSTIN, Texas - A steady flow of water moved down Cypress Creek Monday morning. The water that pooled up was enough for a fly-fishing class. Reel'n in a catch wasn’t exactly the goal. "We are doing an intro lesson. I’m teaching people some basics, getting them oriented, trying to...
AUSTIN, TX
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game

BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
HAYS, TX
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
GEORGETOWN, TX
2 Most Wanted fugitives from Austin area captured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird was arrested on August 24 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham was arrested August 30. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
Wimberley WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday, looks back on his life

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Inside the Alexis Pointe Senior Living home in Wimberley Tuesday afternoon, resident Bill Cordes was the man of the hour. "I never thought I’d make it," said Cordes. "I feel good really." Cordes turned 100-years-old on Tuesday. While his hearing has weakened in his older years,...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
AUSTIN, TX

