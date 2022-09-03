ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Jimbo Fisher Answers Whether He Would Ever Coach the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher is now the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but it doesn’t appear that he has completely closed the door on potentially returning to coach the West Virginia Mountaineers near the end of his career. Fisher, 56, is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Coach Dawn Plitzuweit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about bringing her winning flavor to the team, helping the team grow, and Mountaineer Camp. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

How Does This West Virginia Coach Still Have a Job?

Morgantown, West Virginia – One of Neal Brown’s best friends in the whole world is Matt Moore, who happens to be the the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Moore, who coached with Brown at Troy and at Texas Tech, followed him...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Harrison County Man competes in Warrior Games

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 warrior games just wrapped up in Orlando. Its an annual Olympic style competition put on by the department of defense and it celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded soldiers. Staff SGT. Matthew Hoalcraft is one of those soldiers. “So many athletes are...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Adam Cheeseman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Schools Superintendent Adam Cheeseman joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about recent standardized testing scores and the excess levy. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU looking to fill over 500 student jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As students return to campus WVU will look to fill over 500 student jobs. When students return to campus in the fall places like Morgantown see an economic boost. Some WVU students may be wanting a job to earn extra money or help pay tuition. With...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Paul Martin VanGilder II

On Thursday Sept. 1st at 8:01 p.m., Paul Martin VanGilder II (or as most of us knew him, Marty) age 42 of Fairmont, WV passed away unexpectedly after a complication from surgery. Marty was born March 8, 1980, to Paul and Robin VanGilder. He was a 1998 graduate of East...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Timothy James Aspy

Timothy James Aspy, 76, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on May 30, 1946, a son of the late Kenneth Leonard and Evelyn Stanger Aspy. He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Lauren Bealko and her husband Kevin Bealko, Jr. of Bridgeport and Lisa Davisson and her husband Chuck of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Alex Davisson, Kennedy Bealko and Stella Bealko; his identical twin brother, Tom Aspy and his wife Cindy of Salem and brother Doug Aspy and his wife Jane of Indiana, several nieces and nephews; his Black Lab companion, Phoebe. And his extended families, Don and Diane Douglas and family, the Stuart family and the Critchfield family. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Aspy. Mr. Aspy was a retired warehouse foreman for Dominion Hope Natural Gas Company. He had a love for Volvos and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Aspy had a green thumb and was a member of the Skyview Garden Club. He also enjoyed camping and fly fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited. Above all else, Mr. Aspy loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Aspy will be cremated. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm with his great friend, Don Johnson presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Harold Drew Tate

Harold Drew Tate, 75, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 4, 1947, a son of the late Harold V. Tate and Olive “Cookie” (Fansler) Tate. He is survived by his loving wife of 53...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about the appointment of a fire chief and assistant fire chief and deer hunting. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Jim Griffin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Griffin joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about this weekend’s Black Heritage Festival in Clarksburg. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Stonewall Resort to host golf scramble to recognize Arnold Palmer’s birthday

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will host a 4-person golf scramble event this weekend to recognize Arnold Palmer’s birthday. The event will take place at The Palmer Course on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Arnold Palmer and his company, Arnold Palmer Design Company, designed the championship 18-hole course which incorporates...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

The Queen of Clean: Ketchup Stains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of removing ketchup stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
CLARKSBURG, WV

