Related
voiceofmotown.com
Jimbo Fisher Answers Whether He Would Ever Coach the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher is now the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but it doesn’t appear that he has completely closed the door on potentially returning to coach the West Virginia Mountaineers near the end of his career. Fisher, 56, is...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Coach Dawn Plitzuweit
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about bringing her winning flavor to the team, helping the team grow, and Mountaineer Camp. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
voiceofmotown.com
How Does This West Virginia Coach Still Have a Job?
Morgantown, West Virginia – One of Neal Brown’s best friends in the whole world is Matt Moore, who happens to be the the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Moore, who coached with Brown at Troy and at Texas Tech, followed him...
Repredicting WVU's Schedule After Backyard Brawl Loss
Are the Mountaineers better or worse than we thought?
WDTV
Arrington Sparks shines as Philip Barbour defeats Fairmont Senior 4-1
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Lady Colts took on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in girl’s soccer in a defensive showdown in the early runnings. With 12:20 left in the first half, Braylyn Sparks scored on an assist from her sister Arrington Sparks, making the score 1-0.
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Kaelen Armstrong
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Soccer is all about scoring right? Well, not necessarily. Kaelen Armstrong, a captain in the midfield for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, looks for any chance he can to support his teammates. In Tuesday’s match with Philip Barbour, he did just that. The stats speak for themselves.
WDTV
Harrison County Man competes in Warrior Games
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 warrior games just wrapped up in Orlando. Its an annual Olympic style competition put on by the department of defense and it celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded soldiers. Staff SGT. Matthew Hoalcraft is one of those soldiers. “So many athletes are...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Adam Cheeseman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Schools Superintendent Adam Cheeseman joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about recent standardized testing scores and the excess levy. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
WDTV
WVU looking to fill over 500 student jobs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As students return to campus WVU will look to fill over 500 student jobs. When students return to campus in the fall places like Morgantown see an economic boost. Some WVU students may be wanting a job to earn extra money or help pay tuition. With...
WDTV
Paul Martin VanGilder II
On Thursday Sept. 1st at 8:01 p.m., Paul Martin VanGilder II (or as most of us knew him, Marty) age 42 of Fairmont, WV passed away unexpectedly after a complication from surgery. Marty was born March 8, 1980, to Paul and Robin VanGilder. He was a 1998 graduate of East...
WDTV
Timothy James Aspy
Timothy James Aspy, 76, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on May 30, 1946, a son of the late Kenneth Leonard and Evelyn Stanger Aspy. He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Lauren Bealko and her husband Kevin Bealko, Jr. of Bridgeport and Lisa Davisson and her husband Chuck of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Alex Davisson, Kennedy Bealko and Stella Bealko; his identical twin brother, Tom Aspy and his wife Cindy of Salem and brother Doug Aspy and his wife Jane of Indiana, several nieces and nephews; his Black Lab companion, Phoebe. And his extended families, Don and Diane Douglas and family, the Stuart family and the Critchfield family. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Aspy. Mr. Aspy was a retired warehouse foreman for Dominion Hope Natural Gas Company. He had a love for Volvos and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Aspy had a green thumb and was a member of the Skyview Garden Club. He also enjoyed camping and fly fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited. Above all else, Mr. Aspy loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Aspy will be cremated. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm with his great friend, Don Johnson presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Harold Drew Tate
Harold Drew Tate, 75, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 4, 1947, a son of the late Harold V. Tate and Olive “Cookie” (Fansler) Tate. He is survived by his loving wife of 53...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about the appointment of a fire chief and assistant fire chief and deer hunting. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
WDTV
Preston vs. Fairmont game to be featured as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia....
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jim Griffin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Griffin joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about this weekend’s Black Heritage Festival in Clarksburg. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
WDTV
Stonewall Resort to host golf scramble to recognize Arnold Palmer’s birthday
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will host a 4-person golf scramble event this weekend to recognize Arnold Palmer’s birthday. The event will take place at The Palmer Course on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Arnold Palmer and his company, Arnold Palmer Design Company, designed the championship 18-hole course which incorporates...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Ketchup Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of removing ketchup stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Police find guns at high school football game
For the 2022 High School Football season, the Pittsburgh Police set forth a plan to heavily staff many games across the city. Police were at the games in an attempt to keep the games safe
