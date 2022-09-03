ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of N.E.W. Water Supply in San Augustine County are no longer advised to boil water prior to consumption. On August 30, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the N.E.W. Water Supply, #2030034, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Smith, Cherokee counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Smith and northwestern Cherokee counties. The National Weather Service issued the warning in effect until 10:15 a.m. to include the cities of Tyler, Arp, Bullard, Jacksonville and Whitehouse. At 9:20 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Arp or Whitehouse, moving...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Diboll, TX
kjas.com

Newton ISD issues info in anticipation of large Jasper/Newton football crowd

In anticipation of a large crowd for the Jasper at Newton football game on Friday night, Newton ISD has issued helpful information for fans. Superintendent Michelle Barrow said “We are anticipating a large crowd and need to inform both communities about tickets, parking, and procedures.”. The following info was...
NEWTON, TX
KTRE

Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Crockett was named for American frontiersman Davy Crockett. But did you know Crockett came through the area on his way to the Alamo?. What now stands at Brewer Park is the spot where Davy Crockett stopped to drink from a spring and camp overnight while he was on his way to San Antonio, where he would defend the Alamo. At the spot of the spring is now a water fountain in a park. When you reach the park, which is near Downtown Crockett, you’ll see a mural. It depicts a meeting between Crockett and A.E. Gossett. Gossett was another settler from Tennessee.
CROCKETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling#Public Water System#Drinking Water#Corrective Actions#The Texas Commission#Boil Water Notice#Tceq#P E#Operations Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KSLA

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Referred to himself as the field boss’: Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, abuse of power by SFA leadership

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit filed against Stephen F. Austin State University, its Board of Regents and Interim President on Tuesday alleges a staff member was retaliated against by her supervisor for reporting racist behavior. The lawsuit further claims a supervisor “compared SFA to the movie ‘Roots’ and stated that there were ‘field hands’ […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale’s native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson...
LINDALE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy