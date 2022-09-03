Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of N.E.W. Water Supply in San Augustine County are no longer advised to boil water prior to consumption. On August 30, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the N.E.W. Water Supply, #2030034, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
inforney.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Smith, Cherokee counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Smith and northwestern Cherokee counties. The National Weather Service issued the warning in effect until 10:15 a.m. to include the cities of Tyler, Arp, Bullard, Jacksonville and Whitehouse. At 9:20 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Arp or Whitehouse, moving...
Reckless Driver Arrested After Many Near Misses In Lufkin, Texas
Yesterday afternoon calls started coming in from multiple people in Lufkin and Huntington that there was a blue Hyundai Veloster driving recklessly on the roads. The car was seen zipping from HWY 69 to North Timberland drive, and even making his way to the Lufkin Wal-Mart parking lot according to reports on Facebook.
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston County escaped inmate arrested in Corsicana, girlfriend still at large
UPDATE — Escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was caught in Corsicana and taken into custody at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday by the Corsicana Police Department. “A big thank you to their officers for their help in capturing Zuniga. At this time Ortiz is still at large but we believe that she will be apprehended soon. […]
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
kjas.com
Newton ISD issues info in anticipation of large Jasper/Newton football crowd
In anticipation of a large crowd for the Jasper at Newton football game on Friday night, Newton ISD has issued helpful information for fans. Superintendent Michelle Barrow said “We are anticipating a large crowd and need to inform both communities about tickets, parking, and procedures.”. The following info was...
KTRE
Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Crockett was named for American frontiersman Davy Crockett. But did you know Crockett came through the area on his way to the Alamo?. What now stands at Brewer Park is the spot where Davy Crockett stopped to drink from a spring and camp overnight while he was on his way to San Antonio, where he would defend the Alamo. At the spot of the spring is now a water fountain in a park. When you reach the park, which is near Downtown Crockett, you’ll see a mural. It depicts a meeting between Crockett and A.E. Gossett. Gossett was another settler from Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
KLTV
Lawsuit alleges SFA leadership ignored reports of racist behavior, used employee labor for personal gain
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A lawsuit against Stephen F. Austin University by a former employee claims a supervisor made racist comments about employees and that the former president’s wife had her doing chores, running errands and painting her nails. The civil suit filed on Tuesday in federal court alleges...
KWTX
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a...
kjas.com
DPS...Driver and truck said to be involved in weekend hit and run in Nacogdoches has been found
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a vehicle and it's driver thought to have been involved in a Sunday afternoon hit and run that left a 4 year old girl injured in Nacogdoches County has been found. Officers say the 2009 Chevrolet pick up and it's driver, 85 year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
KSLA
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
‘Referred to himself as the field boss’: Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, abuse of power by SFA leadership
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit filed against Stephen F. Austin State University, its Board of Regents and Interim President on Tuesday alleges a staff member was retaliated against by her supervisor for reporting racist behavior. The lawsuit further claims a supervisor “compared SFA to the movie ‘Roots’ and stated that there were ‘field hands’ […]
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
KTRE
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No.2 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
KTRE
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale’s native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson...
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
Comments / 0