Morgan County, MO

Great Bend Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect jailed for shooting that may be linked to murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend shooting and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis. An individual with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, José Ramírez drove in two runs and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Bieber allowed one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Bieber is now 5-0 in his career against the Royals. The Guardians moved 1 1/2 games of Minnesota. The Royals lost their 82nd game, meaning they’ll have a losing record for the sixth straight season. Salvador Perez hit his 20th home run for Kansas City, the sixth year he’s reached the mark. He is tied with Mike Sweeney on the team list for the second-most seasons with at least 20 — George Brett holds the franchise record with eight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Witt's go-ahead double in 8th lifts Royals past Tigers, 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr.'s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Kansas City Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Sunday. Witt Jr., who on Saturday became the fifth first-year player in major league history to have 20 home runs and 20 stoles bases, reached base three times. He has 24 go-ahead RBIs this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

