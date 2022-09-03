Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
NewsTimes
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
NewsTimes
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
How Madison Art Cinemas was reinvented post-pandemic
Connecticut almost lost the Madison Arts Cinemas for a minute there. A year ago this past June, the theater's owner, Arnold Gorlick, was ready to call it quits, after shuttering the historical, beloved two-screen theater immediately upon the pandemic lockdown. It had been a while. Too long. Gorlick had been going in to run the water and things of that nature all along, but the clock was surely ticking.
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NewsTimes
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NewsTimes
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut Tuesday amid an ongoing drought. The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
NewsTimes
Hartford police detective charged in off-duty shooting
WATERBURY — A Hartford police detective has been charged after shooting a man in the hand during an off-duty altercation on Society Hill Road early Sunday, police said. Gregory Thomas, 39, of Wolcott, who is a detective at the Hartford Police Department, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 emergency call. Police say they believe Thomas shot a 37-year-old man in the left hand during an altercation around 5 a.m. Sunday at 50 Society Hill Road.
NewsTimes
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm
NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NewsTimes
A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum
DANBURY — A west side cemetery, where two famous sons of the city are buried, wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum...
NewsTimes
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
NewsTimes
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NewsTimes
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
NewsTimes
Greater Danbury Irish Festival returns after two-year hiatus
NEW MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus, area residents will celebrate Irish culture as the Greater Danbury Irish Festival arrives on the Town Green this weekend. Festival hours are Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live music by...
NewsTimes
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island closed due to complaints of trash, human waste: ‘It’s disgusting’
NEW FAIRFIELD — Litter and human waste on Blueberry Island has resulted in the official shutdown of the popular Candlewood Lake gathering spot. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper’s Office announced Blueberry Island’s indefinite closure Friday, citing unsanitary conditions on the island. The island was closed by order...
NewsTimes
Executive director who helped Ridgefield Playhouse grow to step down after 21 years
RIDGEFIELD — After 21 years as executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse, Allison Stockel will be stepping down. There will be a November gala in her honor. During Stockel’s time at the Playhouse, a 500-seat nonprofit performing arts center on 80 East Ridge Road, the venue went from producing 40 shows a year to more than 250 shows, a release said.
