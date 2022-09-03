Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was found laying in the median severely injured after a wreck between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway. The driver was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
wkdzradio.com
Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning
The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
fox17.com
Two arrested after leading deputies on high speed car chase in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office pursued a fleeing vehicle Monday morning after observing several traffic infractions and arrested two adults with evading arrest and multiple drug and traffic charges. According to an arrest citation, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at...
wkdzradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
radionwtn.com
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle was reported stolen from a Hopkinsville dealership Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Ford Explorer was taken from Patriot Chevrolet on Fort Campbell Boulevard sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. The vehicle is valued at $12,650. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
wkdzradio.com
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
wkdzradio.com
Alexander, Magistrates To Review Trigg Rescue Building
In October of 2021, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander and his magistrates discussed — at length — what the next steps needed to be for a proud Trigg County Rescue organization, but one without a viable home. Its current location, inside the old Bronco Springs building at 1892...
whopam.com
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
KFVS12
Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2. As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.
