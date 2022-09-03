ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sophia Smith at the double as USA women breeze past Nigeria in friendly

By Agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHL9O_0hhAw8Ay00
Sophia Smith Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports

Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the US women’s national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup.

The United States have a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil – 63 wins and seven draws.

Related: Sarina Wiegman ‘really excited’ about England taking on USA at Wembley

The two teams face off again Tuesday in Washington DC.

Smith outmaneuvered a defender and scored from distance in the 14th minute. Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 in the 26th minute with a goal to the far post off an assist from Smith, who added a second goal in first-half stoppage time.

Alex Morgan converted on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute after Mallory Pugh was fouled in the box.

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, leads the national team with nine goals this year.

The United States qualified for the World Cup at the Concacaf W Championship in July. The team won the tournament title to also secure a berth in the 2024 Olympics.

The US have won the last two World Cups and have four titles overall.

Nigeria, one of the most successful women’s teams in Africa, qualified for the 2023 World Cup by advancing to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The Super Falcons finished fourth in the tournament.

Nigeria have advanced to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. Currently the team is coached by Randy Waldrum, former coach of the NWSL’s Houston Dash.

Following Tuesday’s rematch against Nigeria, the United States head to Europe to play England at Wembley Stadium on 7 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lavelle's goal gives the US women a 2-1 victory over Nigeria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women’s national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night. The United States also benefitted from an own goal to extend the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games. The teams first met on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the United States came away with a 4-0 victory. Nigeria was missing six starters because of injuries and visa issues. The own goal gave the United States an early lead in the 24th minute, but Nigeria equalized on Uchenna Kanu’s score after the break.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Waldrum
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super-sub Rapinoe and Lavelle combine to push USWNT past Nigeria

The U.S. women’s national team was pushed by a game Nigeria side on Tuesday night, but a second-half combination between Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle made the difference in a 2-1 friendly win for the USWNT. After Nigeria had equalized in the second half, Rapinoe came on as a substitute and provided a telling cross for Lavelle to head home for the winner at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game was markedly different from the game between the same two teams just three days earlier, when the USWNT cruised to a 4-0 win in Kansas City. The USWNT pressured the visitors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Africa Cup Of Nations#Portland Thorns#American#Wembley#The Super Falcons
The Guardian

German businessman onboard private jet that crashed into Baltic

A prominent German businessman was onboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying halfway across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers’ calls, his company, Quick Air, has said. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain on Sunday afternoon,...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

In the 1970s, we didn’t have to choose between heating and eating

The current crisis with regard to rising inflation is often being compared with problems with inflation in the 1970s (Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near postwar record, 30 August). This has made me think about that time. I had babies in 1973 and 1976; there was very little part-time work, so I either worked part-time when I could or did casual work. My husband worked for the local authority and although the income was regular, it was fixed and just enough to get by – so we managed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Not a wonderful world: Louis Armstrong tapes reveal how racism scarred his life and career

He was a founding father of jazz, a trumpet virtuoso and a gravel-voiced singer revered across the world, with Mack the Knife and Hello, Dolly! among his enduring hits. Yet Louis Armstrong was so focused on how history would judge him that he sought to preserve his own story for posterity by taping his recollections, including about the prejudice he suffered over the colour of his skin.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
TENNIS
The Guardian

‘The world is so quick to pull the trigger of judgment’: Colin Farrell praises ‘discourse’ over cancel culture

Discourse and the exchange of ideas are a “gorgeous thing” in a world that’s “quick to pull the trigger of judgment” and cancel people, actor Colin Farrell has said. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the premiere of Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin in Venice, the actor spoke passionately about how the film could act as a counter to today’s “information age” that “takes us away from the intimacy that’s required and interests that are needed to exist”.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

433K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy