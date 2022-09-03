ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Health expanding to health center in east Austin

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Health said it was transforming the Rosewood-Zaragosa Health Center into a new specialty care clinic. The new clinic is slated to open in the fall of 2023.

Mike Geeslin, president and CEO of Central Health, spoke with KXAN on what changes are coming to the new clinic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

