ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Big Pivots: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond

Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002 when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Smoke in Yampa Valley extends air quality advisory through Thursday

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as the air quality advisory was extended. This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to include the air quality health advisory issued by the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division. Several wildfires burning...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Connecting Coloradans with local-grown produce not always easy

Agriculture looms large in Colorado, and many residents seek homegrown produce when they go to the store. Colorado’s ag industry contributes $47 billion annually to the state’s economy and employs 195,000, said Tom Lipetzky, the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s director of marketing programs and strategic initiatives. But,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy