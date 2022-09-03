Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Big Pivots: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond
Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002 when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Smoke in Yampa Valley extends air quality advisory through Thursday
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as the air quality advisory was extended. This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to include the air quality health advisory issued by the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division. Several wildfires burning...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Connecting Coloradans with local-grown produce not always easy
Agriculture looms large in Colorado, and many residents seek homegrown produce when they go to the store. Colorado’s ag industry contributes $47 billion annually to the state’s economy and employs 195,000, said Tom Lipetzky, the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s director of marketing programs and strategic initiatives. But,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wolf working groups wrap up; Draft reintroduction plan expected in December
Two advisory groups that have been helping Colorado Parks & Wildlife create a plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado by the end of next year have wrapped up their work after 15 months. This puts recommendations from each of those groups in the hands of state officials as they work...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
3rd graders now eligible for Colorado Ski Country USA’s ski passport program
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Colorado Ski Country USA announced that it will be expanding its kids ski passport program for the 2022-23 ski season to now include third grade students. The newly expanded kids ski passport program will be available to third through sixth graders for $59 each. The passport...
Comments / 0