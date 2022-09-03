Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
ocsportszone.com
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
East Valley Tribune
Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland
The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Former Chapman basketball player inducted into hall of fame
Childhood sports often instill great competitiveness within kids, driving them toward success and ambition to make it to the big leagues — whether it means playing professionally or at a university. For Chapman University alumna Lauren Kamiyama, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in liberal studies, she exceeded...
dailytitan.com
CSUF President receives $98,000 pay raise
President Framroze Virjee received a $98,000 raise this academic year, an increase of about 26%, in addition to a personal electric vehicle charger in his university parking spot that cost more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton faculty negotiated an 8% pay increase over two years, but the state legislature...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Fatally Struck in Motorcycle vs Semi-Truck Accident on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]
ANAHEIM, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, a rider was fatally struck in a motorcycle vs semi-truck accident on 91 Freeway. The collision occurred around 4:25 a.m., on the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Lakeview Avenue off-ramp. For reasons under investigation, a semi-truck and a...
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County Business Journal
The Viv Hotel Debuts in Anaheim
Two years after opening, the Radisson Blu Anaheim has rebranded to The Viv Hotel, Anaheim. The change comes with a move by the 12-story, 326-room hotel into Marriott’s Tribute portfolio of independent boutique properties; the other Orange County hotel under the Tribute umbrella is the Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa.
Teen girl from Pico Rivera dies after becoming trapped under capsized boat in Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera died after she became trapped underneath a capsized boat in Lake Havasu over Labor Day weekend, authorities announced.
nomadlawyer.org
Irvine: 8 Best Places To Visit in Irvine, California
Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Irvine, California, USA. When you’re looking for family activities in Irvine, consider visiting the Pretend City Children’s Museum. This non-profit organization is known for engaging kids and parents with interactive and hands-on exhibits. The museum is also a great place for children to develop math, literacy, and thinking skills. In fact, the museum’s building has a “construction site” for children to play in.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Shot In West Long Beach Tuesday Morning
A man was shot at the 3600 block of Santa Fe Av.e at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 1:02 a.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim transported himself to the hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
L.A. Weekly
James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]
69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified.
L.A. Weekly
Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]
51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
localemagazine.com
6 Low-Impact Workouts in OC For Women Over 30
From Pure Barre to Yoga, We Love These 6 Orange County Classes. While 30 may be known as the new 20, it’s important to continue to prioritize health and wellness as you step into your 30s and beyond. With a variety of different workouts to choose from, a workout like barre keeps the body toned and tight while throwing in a hint of cardio too. When it comes to working out, it’s important to sculpt your silhouette the right way. Say goodbye to the days of heavy lifting and hello to a more mellow method of movement. Here are six low-impact fitness classes in OC for ladies 30 and up. Low Impact Workout Classes.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best San Dimas Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Dimas restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
oc-breeze.com
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
