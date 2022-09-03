ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of Boston Celtics alumni push France to 77-73 win over Lithuania in Eurobasket play

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Three former Boston Celtics alumni played an instrumental role in the French National Team’s 77-73 victory over the Lithuanian National Team in EuroBasket play on Saturday. At the top of the list, former Celtics shooting guard Evan Fournier led all scorers with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 32:51 minutes of floor time.

Boston big man alum Guerschon Yabusele also had a solid game Saturday, adding another 9 points, 5 boards, and an assist in 23:34 minutes of play. Fellow Celtics frontcourt alum Vincent “Sexpants” Poirier chipped in another 6 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and as many blocks in the win.

“When you play Lithuania,” said Fournier after the game, “you have to get ready for a battle because they are extremely physical.”

“They have the best fans in Europe, they always show up for big games, high-intensity games. So you have to get ready mentally for that.”

