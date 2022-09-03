ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

anonymouseagle.com

#23 Marquette Eventually Dispatches Loyola-Chicago

It was, mostly speaking, not particularly stylish volleyball at the McGuire Center on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, with both ends of the student section packed to the gills, YOUR #23 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles picked up a 3-1 (25-19, 25-14, 27-29, 25-19) win over Loyola Chicago. It was the first home game of the year for MU, so they are now 1-0 at home this season and 4-1 overall.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Top 100 Guard Tre Norman Commits To Marquette

On Tuesday, Marquette men’s basketball and head coach Shaka Smart picked up their third Class of 2023 commitment, as Tre Norman announced his verbal pledge to play for the Golden Eagles. For the record, that’s not Tre Norman’s Twitter, which is actually @trenorman04, but it is the only video...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

#24 Marquette Volleyball Endures To Beat High Point

Sunday evening brought Marquette volleyball a chance to shine for the AVCA top 25 voters after falling in four sets to #6 Wisconsin on Friday night. High Point is the favorite to win the Big South this season, so they’re a quality foe that Marquette should still be favored against, and that’s how you remind voters to keep you in the top 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSU at Wisconsin: The Early Glimpse with Will Derting

PULLMAN -- If Washington State wants to beat Wisconsin on Saturday, it is going to have to play in a very different fashion offensively than it did vs. Idaho. The level of competition is about to climb exponentially and the setting is one of the loudest in college football. It's also, says Will Derting, a game where WSU must pace itself.
MADISON, WI
Bieda Named Freshman of the Week; Olson On Big East Honor Roll

Here's what the Big East office wrote about Josie Bieda's individual award:. Bieda scored the game-tying goal for Marquette in the 75th minute to force a 1-1 draw against UIC. The freshman forward had three shots, two of which were on goal, in two matches last week. Two of her shots came in a 5-0 win against Green Bay.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kate Jochims Name Cross Country Athlete Of The Week

"Jochims took individual honors at the Walt Crawford Open hosted by Eastern Illinois. The junior ran the 5K race at the Tom Woodall Panther Trail in 18:22.5. The Golden Eagles captured team first-place honors in the six-team field." Marquette was racing against UIC, Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, Vincennes, and Kaskaskia...
MILWAUKEE, WI
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MEQUON, WI
University of Wisconsin Health nurses to go on strike

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Health nurses held a press conference on Labor Day with officials and community supporters in Madison to demand staffing, quality care and a union. Nurses emphasized their need for a union to solve the long-term systematic crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts and burnout...
MADISON, WI
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’

Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WISCONSIN STATE

