Boston, MA

Celtics 2019 draft pick Tremont Waters gets 20 points, 5 boards, 7 assists vs. Dominican Republic for Puerto Rico in AmeriCup play

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Former Boston Celtics floor general Tremont Waters earned himself ‘Player of the game’ honors for his outstanding play in the Puerto Rican National Team’s 88-82 win over the Dominican National Team in AmeriCup play on Saturday afternoon.

The Connecticut native put up an impressive 20 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in 31:47 minutes of play against the Dominican Republic, turning the ball over 5 times and fouling 3 times. Waters had a great shooting night everywhere from the floor but 3-point range, going just 0-of-1 from deep, but 6-of-10 overall and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The LSU product was the Celtics’ 51st overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft and played for the team until leaving in free agency to join the Wisconsin Herd G League team, the developmental affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, as an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.

