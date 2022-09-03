Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Rolla, Potosi defeat Union volleyball Lady ’Cats
Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats are looking forward to Wednesday. That’s when the team will host Hillsboro in the home opener.
Washington Missourian
New Haven stays perfect by sweeping Belle
Another night, another sweep. New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over Belle Thursday night, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Washington Missourian
Week 2 Football — North County at St. Clair
North County escaped with a 36-32 win over St. Clair Thursday, Sept. 1, after four lead changes in the final period.
Washington Missourian
City seeking grant for Rabbit Trail Drive improvements
One of the focal points of Tuesday night’s Washington City Council meeting will be a proposal from the city’s public works department. “What we are asking the city council is to approve a contract with (CBB Transportation) so that we can have an updated traffic analysis of the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive, including new traffic counts now that Starbucks has opened in the Bank of Franklin County bank building,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays blank Warrenton, 41-0
After a scoreless first 20 minutes of play, Washington (1-1) roasted visiting Warrenton (0-2), 41-0, over the course of the final 28 minutes. The Blue Jays first broke the plane of the end zone with four minutes remaining in the half, then added another score before the intermission.
Washington Missourian
Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge
Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
Washington Missourian
Waynesville uses quick burst to defeat Wildcats
That’s all it took for the Waynesville boys soccer Tigers to score twice and defeat the Union Wildcats Thursday in Pulaski County, 2-0.
Washington Missourian
Busch Creek Greenway project moves forward
While construction on Washington’s Busch Creek Greenway has progressed, city officials said last week that the project still has months to go before its scheduled completion in January. “It is still an active construction zone,” Washington City Engineer John Nilges said last week regarding the 3-mile-long project that will...
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
Washington Missourian
Union looking to restore pavilion
Union city officials are seeking help to restore the nearly century-old large pavilion in Union City Park. The city’s parks department is applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant from Missouri State Parks, part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said communities can apply for up to $500,000 per project but would have to match the amount of the grant, so the total cost of the project could be up to $1 million.
KAKE TV
Missouri family seeks community support after son is paralyzed in diving accident
WENTZVILLE, Missouri (KMOV) -- A recent Holt High School graduate suffered a tragic accident this summer, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Zach Meyer, 20, graduated from high school in 2021 and moved to Florida last spring to attend flight school, with hopes of becoming a commercial pilot like his father.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered storms, rain finally ending
It's a rainy Labor Day morning. Rain is expected to end in late morning or early afternoon with temps reaching 79 degrees.
kfmo.com
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
KMOV
Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
recordpatriot.com
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
Washington Missourian
Trade school enrollment jumps as fall semester gets underway
Enrollment at area trade schools is increasing as students are seeing strong career field options through trade school. “In general people are seeing trades as a way for people to not have that huge college debt and, in a short period of time, get that training and get out and start making some money,” said Rob Knoll, president of American Welding Academy (AWA) in Union.
cityoffestus.org
Horine Road Train Trestle Work
Work on the train trestle at Horine Road is slated to begin this month. The first thing we’ll see is materials being delivered and staged. A crane will be moved on and off site each day that it is used. Towards the end of the month, pilings will be driven into the ground, the center posts will be removed, and bracing will be installed. After the bracing is installed, caps and precast spans will be put in place. During all that work, Horine Road, going under the trestle, will be closed for 4-6 hours at a time. Once the precast spans are in place, there will be one long day of Horine Road being closed. That day will be about 16 hours long and the railroad bed going over the new precast spans will be put in place. Traffic under the trestle will be detoured as well as train traffic through that area.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Jays dominate Holt at home
Conference play for the Washington softball Lady Jays started with a landslide. Washington (6-1, 1-0) won Tuesday in both its home opener and the start of its Gateway Athletic Conference Central schedule with an 18-1 victory over Holt (1-6, 0-1) at Lakeview Park.
