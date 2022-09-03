Work on the train trestle at Horine Road is slated to begin this month. The first thing we’ll see is materials being delivered and staged. A crane will be moved on and off site each day that it is used. Towards the end of the month, pilings will be driven into the ground, the center posts will be removed, and bracing will be installed. After the bracing is installed, caps and precast spans will be put in place. During all that work, Horine Road, going under the trestle, will be closed for 4-6 hours at a time. Once the precast spans are in place, there will be one long day of Horine Road being closed. That day will be about 16 hours long and the railroad bed going over the new precast spans will be put in place. Traffic under the trestle will be detoured as well as train traffic through that area.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO