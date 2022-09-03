Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Suspect arrested over Canada mass stabbing dies from self-inflicted injuries
Myles Sanderson had been taken into custody in Saskatchewan shortly after his parents issued an emotional plea for their son to turn himself in
Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand
ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan — (AP) — The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said. Myles Sanderson, 32, was...
