Them Crooked Vultures Reunite for First Time in 12 Years at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

By Mitchell Peters
 4 days ago

Them Crooked Vultures briefly reunited during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (Sept. 3).

The rock supergroup — featuring Foo Fighters ‘ Dave Grohl, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin ‘s John Paul Jones — joined forces onstage for the first time in more than 12 years to honor the late Foos drummer, who died in March at age 50.

The surprise moment followed a video tribute from Elton John , who couldn’t appear at the all-star event because of a scheduling conflict. Joined by guitarist Alain Johannes, the rock outfit fittingly launched with a cover of John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” followed by their song “Gunman” and QOTSA’s “Long Slow Goodbye.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are Them Crooked Vultures,” Homme told the crowd. “For right now, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Them Crooked Vultures released their self-titled debut in 2009 and last performed together the following year. The band hasn’t released any new music since then, but Grohl hinted at a possible reunion in 2019.

“Technically we’re still a band,” the Foo Fighters frontman told The Guardian at the time. “We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news, but there’s always something cooking.”

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert had already featured tons of unique pairings at press time, starting with Liam Gallagher singing Oasis with backing from the Foo Fighters, another surprise reunion from the James Gang, Hawkins’ Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders teaming up with Kesha and Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, and much more.

The show launched with Foo Fighters members Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jafee walking out onstage together, followed by a heartfelt kick-off message from Grohl.

“Tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” the frontman told the packed crowd. “We’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes, and his greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic f—ing night for a gigantic f—ing person. Sing and dance, and laugh and cry, and f—ing scream and make some f—ing noise so he can hear us right now.”

Live coverage of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert began at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The concert is streaming on Paramount+ domestically, Pluto TV internationally, and through MTV’s YouTube channel.

A second tribute concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Watch Them Crooked Vultures’ reunite at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert here .

Comments / 1

Youtube
