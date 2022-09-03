Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My North.com
Celebrate Fall Up North at Traverse City’s Annual Germanfest
10th Annual TC Germanfest | September 23 | 6-10:30 p.m. Spend “An Evening in Bavaria!” At this long-held Traverse City event, you’ll enjoy live German music presented by Tommy Schober and the Sorgenbrecher. Dance the night away while you indulge in plenty of Gemütlichkeit and German appetizers. This festival boasts only the best imported Hofbräu beer and German white and red wines: Gewürztraminer and Dornfelder. Stroll through the beer garden and celebrate with friends (and make some new ones!).
interlochenpublicradio.org
Classical Sprouts: Season 2 Coming Soon!
The awesome classical music podcast for kids has another season coming your way with an exciting lineup of episodes on all kinds of music. Follow Classical Sprouts on your favorite podcast app and be the first to listen to the newest episode on Sept. 12!. This season, you'll journey through...
speedonthewater.com
Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000
When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Manistee, Soo receive investment in local tourism upgrades
Manistee and Sault Ste. Marie are getting some investment in their tourism industry, thanks to money coming from the state. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program is distributing $2 million to boost tourism by enhancing the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway and $850,000 to boost tourism in Manistee by upgrading the downtown riverwalk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
