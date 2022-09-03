Read full article on original website
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
Woman killed in Birmingham shooting
One woman is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Monday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of MLK Drive just before 7:00 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers were told a woman had been taken to the hospital after being shot. The woman died...
10-year-old killed in motorcycle mini-bike crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 10-year-old was killed during a motorcycle mini-bike crash that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 2:02 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Bell, of Hueytown, was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public roadway in […]
10-year-old boy dies after he was hit by car while riding minibike in west Birmingham
A 10-year-old hit by a car in west Birmingham Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marquis “MJ” Bell. He attended school in Hueytown. The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Carson Road hit and run incident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the Carson Road hit and run incident that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mario Danilo Espinal, 50, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by a motor […]
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of nightclub shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 5:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael David Lyle, 45, of Cleveland, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. UPDATE: Deadly holiday weekend adds another victim, Birmingham […]
23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday
The bloodshed in Birmingham continued Monday night when a woman was shot dead during an altercation on the city’s southwest side. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...
19-year-old killed in I-65 crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Birmingham on Sunday, September 4. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Misael Reyes, of Midfield, was the driver and lone occupant of his Honda Civic involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Reyes was traveling north on Interstate […]
Suspect charged with kidnapping after mom, child found in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say two kidnapping victims are safe because a person noticed they were in distress at a gas station and called authorities. The mom and her young child had been abducted in another state and were traveling through Alabama, according to authorities. The suspect, who...
7th homicide investigation in 4 days underway in Birmingham
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The killings in Birmingham continues at a torrid pace after police responded to a person shot on Monday night. The incident was the second homicide of the day, the seventh in the last four days in the city. Officers were called to the scene of a homicide at the […]
10-year-old dead after being hit by car in Birmingham
A 10-year-old child that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Birmingham Tuesday, has died.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
UPDATE: Man wanted in deadly Blount Co. shooting captured
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday has been captured. Norman Wayne Griffin is on his way to the Blount County Jail. Original:. A 911 call was made September 5 about a domestic dispute with shots...
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
One person is dead and another injured after a morning shooting at a nightclub on Bimingham’s Southside. Police were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to The Quest at 416 24th Street South on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Monica Law said when officers arrived, they found two adult...
Suspect arrested in Calera after kidnapping a mother and child from another state
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested and charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child in another state Tuesday in Calera. According to Calera Police Department, a Calera citizen called the police when he noticed a woman and her child in distress at a local service station. Officers arrived and learned that […]
1 in custody after shots fired near AMC movie theater in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police said one person was taken in custody after a report of shots fired near a movie theater early Monday morning. [Video above: Monday weather forecast and news headlines]. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired near the AMC Theater...
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
