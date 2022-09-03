ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in Birmingham shooting

One woman is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Monday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of MLK Drive just before 7:00 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers were told a woman had been taken to the hospital after being shot. The woman died...
The Trussville Tribune

10-year-old killed in motorcycle mini-bike crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 10-year-old was killed during a motorcycle mini-bike crash that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 2:02 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Bell, of Hueytown, was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public roadway in […]
wbrc.com

Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of nightclub shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 5:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael David Lyle, 45, of Cleveland, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. UPDATE: Deadly holiday weekend adds another victim, Birmingham […]
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old killed in I-65 crash in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Birmingham on Sunday, September 4. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Misael Reyes, of Midfield, was the driver and lone occupant of his Honda Civic involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Reyes was traveling north on Interstate […]
wbrc.com

Suspect charged with kidnapping after mom, child found in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say two kidnapping victims are safe because a person noticed they were in distress at a gas station and called authorities. The mom and her young child had been abducted in another state and were traveling through Alabama, according to authorities. The suspect, who...
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man wanted in deadly Blount Co. shooting captured

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday has been captured. Norman Wayne Griffin is on his way to the Blount County Jail. Original:. A 911 call was made September 5 about a domestic dispute with shots...
wbrc.com

UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

