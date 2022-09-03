ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Veteran service organizations to receive over $2.8M in TVC FVA grants on Sept. 12

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On September 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.; the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) will present $2,805,000 in grants to 8 organizations for providing services to approximately 1,500 veterans in the FVA Panhandle Region*. The presentation will be made by TVC Commissioner and Marine Corps veteran Mike Hernandez at the Lubbock County Courthouse, 5th floor Commissioners Courtroom, 904 Broadway St, Suite 101, Lubbock, Texas.
Central Texas camp for Ukrainian child refugees

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas is a temporary home for many Ukrainian refugees, so Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and Rotary Central Texas wanted to do something to help them. At Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, this weekend was about giving a safe and fun place to Ukrainian refugees. “Everyone...
Abbott endorses Spiller for TX-68 reelection

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative David Spiller for Texas House District 68. “From border security to cutting taxes to defending your values from the far left, David Spiller is one of Texas’s strongest conservatives on the issues,” Gov. Abbott said. “It’s my honor to endorse Representative David Spiller.”
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday that a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs during a period of great strain, even as the state faced another day of extreme heat that could prompt much larger rolling blackouts. The miscommunication occurred...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, September 5th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE→NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SW→E 12-18 MPH. We will keep a few clouds around the South...
LUBBOCK, TX

