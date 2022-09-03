Effective: 2022-09-07 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Grant; Natchitoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grant Parish in north central Louisiana Southern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Campti to near Natchitoches to near Montgomery to near Colfax, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Many, Colfax, Montgomery, Provencal, Natchez, Robeline, Cloutierville, Melrose, Bellwood, Chopin, St. Maurice, Flora, Cypress, Bermuda, Aloha, Gorum, Marthaville and Hagewood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GRANT PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO