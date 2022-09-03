Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 08:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Rapides and Vernon Parishes through 515 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Many to 11 miles northwest of Flatwoods to Boyce. Movement was southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leesville, Anacoco, Lena, Fort Polk, Slagle, New Llano, Hornbeck, Lacamp, Hutton, Clifton, Flatwoods, Burr Ferry, Kurthwood, Cravens, Simpson, Evans and Pickering. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 101 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Natchitoches, Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Grant; Natchitoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grant Parish in north central Louisiana Southern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Campti to near Natchitoches to near Montgomery to near Colfax, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Many, Colfax, Montgomery, Provencal, Natchez, Robeline, Cloutierville, Melrose, Bellwood, Chopin, St. Maurice, Flora, Cypress, Bermuda, Aloha, Gorum, Marthaville and Hagewood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
