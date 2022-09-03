Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Mayflower to Farrsville to near Junction, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newton, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Browndell, Jamestown, Farrsville, Harrisburg, Mayflower, Stringtown and Wiergate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tyler, west central Newton and east central Jasper Counties through 730 PM CDT At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mt. Union, or near Kirbyville, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Call, Fred, Spurger, Trout Creek, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beauregard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, Kirbyville, Bon Weir, Jamestown, Trout Creek, Roganville, Junction, Stringtown and Bleakwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS
