Effective: 2022-09-07 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Mayflower to Farrsville to near Junction, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newton, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Browndell, Jamestown, Farrsville, Harrisburg, Mayflower, Stringtown and Wiergate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO