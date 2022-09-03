LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Ole Miss Opens Season vs. Troy

Follow along for Live Updates on Ole Miss vs. Troy.

OXFORD, Miss. -- College football is underway for 2022, and the Ole Miss Rebels will take to the field for the first time this Saturday.

It’s year three for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels. Coming off of a 10-3 season and finishing second in the SEC West, there is optimism that Ole Miss is a program that’s heading towards being a consistent top-tier SEC program.

The first step in proving that theory correct comes against the Troy Trojans, a team that Ole Miss has ironically only played one time, a 51-21 victory in 2013.

Pregame

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will be starting under center for the Rebels against the Troy Trojans. Both Altmyer and Dart were announced as starters on the video board prior to the game.

The announcement from Lane Kiffin on SEC Network comes on the heels of a quarterback competition that spanned from spring practice through fall camp between Dart and Luke Altmyer who served as Matt Corral's backup in the 2021 season.

Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, and defensive end Cedric Johnson were named the Captains for Ole Miss prior to kickoff.

First Quarter

Q1 (10:44): Troy punts the ball and the Ole Miss offense gets going from their own 20 yard-line.

Q1 (8:08): The Rebels' first drive on offense stalls out at midfield and the ball is back in Troy's hands.

Q1 (4:38): The Trojans send the ball back to the Rebels and the Ole Miss offense will get to work at their own 19 yard-line.

Q1 (3:45): Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV breaks a few tackles on a two-yard run and scores the first touchdown of the season for the Rebels.

End of Q1 -- Ole Miss 7, Troy 0

Second Quarter

Q2 (11:51): Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo carries the ball for a two-yard scamper into the endzone.

Ole Miss 14, Troy 0

Q2 (6:40): Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins runs up the middle for a two-yard score, his first in a Rebel uniform.

Ole Miss 21, Troy 0

Q2 (0:00): Troy's 31-yard field goal attempt is good.

Halftime -- Ole Miss 21, Troy 3

Third Quarter

Q3 (10:42): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart 12-yard touchdown pass complete to receiver Malik Heath.

Ole Miss 28, Troy 3

Q3 (7:22): Ole Miss running back Zach Evans fumbles, ball recovered by Troy.

Q3 (6:34): Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle records an interception. Ole Miss has the ball on the 22-yard line.

Q3 (6:26): Dart throws an interception in the endzone. Troy has the ball at its own 20-yard line.

End of Q3 -- Ole Miss 28, Troy 3

Fourth Quarter

Q4 (12:28): Troy fumbles and Ole Miss safety Isheem Young recovers. Ole Miss gets the ball at the 41-yard line.

Q4 (12:26): Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer replaces Jaxson Dart.

Q4 (12:25): Ole Miss fumbles, Troy recovers on the Ole Miss 39.

Q4 (7:18): Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson throws a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver RaeJae' Johnson.

Final: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

