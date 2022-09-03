NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
06-08-13-26-30, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $21,440,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
Pick 3 Day
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
Pick 3 Evening
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
Pick 4 Day
5-0-7-0
(five, zero, seven, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
6-2-1-9
(six, two, one, nine)
Powerball
18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
08-11-19-24-36
(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
