Lawrence, KS

KAKE TV

Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
WAMEGO, KS
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
#Dui#Police#Lpd Chief
KMBC.com

One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital

GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24. The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24. Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen...
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
921news.com

Body Found in Parker Kansas

On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
PARKER, KS
lakeexpo.com

One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
VERSAILLES, MO
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO

