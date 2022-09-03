Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
KAKE TV
Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
Search continues for suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a man who took off, almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed and then ran into the woods. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday police were called to a car wash in the 1000...
Police: Suspect in Excelsior Springs homicide captured in Texas
One woman is dead and one man has critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
New charity next to Belton police station hit twice by thieves before opening
The Family Resource Centers of Missouri pantry in Belton has been burglarized twice the past two weeks before it can even open its doors.
KMBC.com
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
KCTV 5
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an Independence highway. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. According to law enforcement, a vehicle that was...
KCTV 5
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
WIBW
Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24. The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24. Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen...
1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
Police respond to shots fired incident at Independence Center
Police in Independence responded to shots fire at the Independence Center on Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of any injuries
921news.com
Body Found in Parker Kansas
On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
KCTV 5
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Pedestrian dies in collision at illegal street racing side show in KCMO
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 3600 block of Front Street Sunday night. The vehicle driver is cooperating with police.
KMBC.com
Victims identified after quadruple shooting at Labor Day pool party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead, and two other victims are injured after gunfire erupted at a Labor Day pool party Monday night. It happened at a home near 73rd and Manchester in Kansas City. Kansas City Police officers have identified the two deceased victims as Deshawn...
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
