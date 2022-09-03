Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because he is not an attorney in Nevada and is not a member of the Nevada Bar Association. A 2021 law requires that attorney general candidates be a member of the State Bar of Nevada in good standing to run. The Republican nominee for attorney general, Sigal Chattah, challenged Kennedy’s candidacy last month, saying that having Kennedy’s name on the ballot would cause her irreparable damage, taking away Libertarian votes that would likely sway Republican. She blamed the secretary of state’s office for not investigating Kennedy’s background.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO