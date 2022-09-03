ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

4-1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

