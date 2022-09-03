Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO