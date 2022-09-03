ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N M#The New Mexico Lottery
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (three, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine) (one, three, seven, twenty-four, thirty)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Unqualified Nevada Libertarian candidate to stay on ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because he is not an attorney in Nevada and is not a member of the Nevada Bar Association. A 2021 law requires that attorney general candidates be a member of the State Bar of Nevada in good standing to run. The Republican nominee for attorney general, Sigal Chattah, challenged Kennedy’s candidacy last month, saying that having Kennedy’s name on the ballot would cause her irreparable damage, taking away Libertarian votes that would likely sway Republican. She blamed the secretary of state’s office for not investigating Kennedy’s background.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Ohtani, Trout homer again, but Tigers rally past Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the eighth time this season, but rookies Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to send the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Kreidler hit his first career homer off José Quijada (0-4) four pitches after Carpenter tied it with a homer down the left field line into the shortest porch at Angel Stadium. Eric Haase went 5 for 5 with a homer and two doubles in the majors’ 12th five-hit game of...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. The confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific Wednesday and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there’s a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona Friday night and Saturday. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 105 mph (165 kph), with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula Thursday or Friday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was centered about 210 miles (340 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. Kay was moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Judge throws out Colorado clerk's recount challenge

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to the methods used to recount ballots on Aug. 3 but did not ask for the recount to be stopped until the following day, after the recount was completed and several hours after the recount results had been certified by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in the bill. The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee vote 9-8 with two Republicans joining all Democrats — to send the bill to the full Senate, where debate is expected to begin Wednesday morning. The exceptions could be restored during that debate.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy