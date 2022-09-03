ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn basketball’s 2022-23 SEC schedule set; Tigers open at home vs. Florida

Auburn will tip off SEC play at Neville Arena this season, just a few days after Christmas. The Tigers’ full 2022-23 SEC slate was announced Wednesday, with Bruce Pearl’s team set to get conference play underway Dec. 28 at home against Florida. The release of the SEC schedule, with dates, officially completes Auburn’s slate of games for the upcoming season.
AL.com

Where is Auburn on ESPN’s College Football Power Index?

College football is back. Auburn (1-0) looks to build on the momentum gained from last Saturday’s 42-16 win against Mercer. Bryan Harsin got his second season on the Plains off to a good start. He hopes the good vibes continue this Saturday (6:30 pm CT ESPN U) when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare.
AL.com

Bryan Harsin believes in 12-team College Football Playoff model

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is on board with Friday’s announcement of the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12. Harsin expressed his approval on Wednesday during a conference call with media from around the Southeastern Conference. “I think people are excited about it,” Harsin told reporters....
AL.com

Jarquez Hunter is ready for more touches after scoring 3 TDs

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter didn’t take long to make his presence felt in Auburn’s 42-16 win last Saturday against Mercer. Hunter took a handoff from starting quarterback T.J. Finley for a 19-yard run on 1st and 10 from the Bears’ 19-yard line. His first carry of the season was a touchdown that capped off an 11-play 68-yard scoring drive on Auburn’s first possession of the 2022 season.
AL.com

Bryan Harsin wants more from Auburn’s secondary after uneven opener

Bryan Harsin holds Auburn’s secondary in high regard. It’s why, even after his team’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer — a game in which the Bears only had one drive in Tigers territory before the fourth quarter — Harsin wasn’t completely satisfied with the performance of Auburn’s defensive backs.
247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

There were some good things from Auburn on offense, defense and special teams in Saturday night’s opener vs. Mercer that can be built on. One of those is the play of Ja'Varrius Johnson. He’s a legitimate big play threat who can be a huge asset for this offense as they get into the meat of the 2022 season.
AL.com

‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut

Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1

Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
AL.com

The 10 best Tommy Shaw songs with Styx, Damn Yankees and more

Things worked out OK for the former house-band guitarist at Kegler’s Kove, the lounge inside Bama Lanes, a bowling alley in Montgomery, Alabama. After getting called up to the big-leagues with Styx in the mid ’70s, Shaw became a hit-making machine. And not just with prog-rooted Styx and later his melodic-rock band Damn Yankees. Shaw, often teaming with pal Jack Blades, the bassist/singer from Night Ranger, has penned hits and songs on big albums for rock-stars like Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Vince Neil.
