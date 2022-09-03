Read full article on original website
Auburn basketball’s 2022-23 SEC schedule set; Tigers open at home vs. Florida
Auburn will tip off SEC play at Neville Arena this season, just a few days after Christmas. The Tigers’ full 2022-23 SEC slate was announced Wednesday, with Bruce Pearl’s team set to get conference play underway Dec. 28 at home against Florida. The release of the SEC schedule, with dates, officially completes Auburn’s slate of games for the upcoming season.
Where is Auburn on ESPN’s College Football Power Index?
College football is back. Auburn (1-0) looks to build on the momentum gained from last Saturday’s 42-16 win against Mercer. Bryan Harsin got his second season on the Plains off to a good start. He hopes the good vibes continue this Saturday (6:30 pm CT ESPN U) when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare.
Auburn needs, expects young wide receivers to be ‘much better’ in Week 2
Auburn’s revamped receiving corps relied on familiar faces in the team’s season opener, but head coach Bryan Harsin expects to see more contributions from the group’s newer additions moving forward. In Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer in Week 1, wide receivers accounted for nine of the team’s...
Bryan Harsin: Don’t necessarily expect 50/50 split at quarterback for Auburn
Bryan Harsin made no secret that Auburn will utilize a two-quarterback system again this weekend against San Jose State, but the second-year coach wanted to temper some expectations about how the dynamic with T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford will play out. “Now the expectation is going to be that you’re...
Bryan Harsin believes in 12-team College Football Playoff model
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is on board with Friday’s announcement of the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12. Harsin expressed his approval on Wednesday during a conference call with media from around the Southeastern Conference. “I think people are excited about it,” Harsin told reporters....
Jarquez Hunter is ready for more touches after scoring 3 TDs
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter didn’t take long to make his presence felt in Auburn’s 42-16 win last Saturday against Mercer. Hunter took a handoff from starting quarterback T.J. Finley for a 19-yard run on 1st and 10 from the Bears’ 19-yard line. His first carry of the season was a touchdown that capped off an 11-play 68-yard scoring drive on Auburn’s first possession of the 2022 season.
Bryan Harsin wants more from Auburn’s secondary after uneven opener
Bryan Harsin holds Auburn’s secondary in high regard. It’s why, even after his team’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer — a game in which the Bears only had one drive in Tigers territory before the fourth quarter — Harsin wasn’t completely satisfied with the performance of Auburn’s defensive backs.
Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column
There were some good things from Auburn on offense, defense and special teams in Saturday night’s opener vs. Mercer that can be built on. One of those is the play of Ja'Varrius Johnson. He’s a legitimate big play threat who can be a huge asset for this offense as they get into the meat of the 2022 season.
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn has name evoked during Clemson-Georgia Tech
On the same night Alabama Crimson Tide fans were making Gene Chizik comparisons as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense struggled to score points during the first quarter against Georgia Tech, Chizik’s Auburn football offensive coordinator’s name was evoked during the 2010 National Championship by a national college football pundit.
Auburn updates depth chart with 2 changes ahead of San Jose State game
Auburn’s coaches made a couple tweaks to the team’s official depth chart heading into its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State. There were two notable changes made to the two-deep following Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer, both of them coming on the offensive side of the ball.
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut
Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
What Bryan Harsin said about San Jose State, playing 2 quarterbacks again
Fresh off a season-opening win against Mercer, which finally brought an end to Auburn’s five-game losing streak the team ended last season on, the Tigers will look to improve to 2-0 this weekend when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium. In advance of that 6:30 p.m. matchup (ESPNU),...
Auburn, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Auburn. The Notasulga High School football team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Wetumpka High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1
Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
The 10 best Tommy Shaw songs with Styx, Damn Yankees and more
Things worked out OK for the former house-band guitarist at Kegler’s Kove, the lounge inside Bama Lanes, a bowling alley in Montgomery, Alabama. After getting called up to the big-leagues with Styx in the mid ’70s, Shaw became a hit-making machine. And not just with prog-rooted Styx and later his melodic-rock band Damn Yankees. Shaw, often teaming with pal Jack Blades, the bassist/singer from Night Ranger, has penned hits and songs on big albums for rock-stars like Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Vince Neil.
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
WATCH News 3 Nightwatch: Opelika teen feud and Prep Zone scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
