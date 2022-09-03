ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

01-15-16-27-41

(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $441,000

Lucky For Life

06-08-14-25-42, Lucky Ball: 6

(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Evening

8-1-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, one, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Powerball

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.20. (1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.20) ¶ To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly’s one-day special session in Richmond means the long-running impasse will continue, possibly for months. “I’m disappointed. I mean, we pushed this from June to give ourselves enough time to do some vetting and and come up with with a mutually agreed-upon candidate,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, who was involved in negotiations with the GOP-controlled House and said discussions fell apart at the last minute. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw declined to answer questions about the appointment or related negotiations but blamed Republicans in a news release.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in the bill. The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee vote 9-8 with two Republicans joining all Democrats — to send the bill to the full Senate, where debate is expected to begin Wednesday morning. The exceptions could be restored during that debate.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. The confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins in November. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state this midterm season to nominate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Unqualified Nevada Libertarian candidate to stay on ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because he is not an attorney in Nevada and is not a member of the Nevada Bar Association. A 2021 law requires that attorney general candidates be a member of the State Bar of Nevada in good standing to run. The Republican nominee for attorney general, Sigal Chattah, challenged Kennedy’s candidacy last month, saying that having Kennedy’s name on the ballot would cause her irreparable damage, taking away Libertarian votes that would likely sway Republican. She blamed the secretary of state’s office for not investigating Kennedy’s background.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state’s insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop property owners’ insurance entirely if they deem the site too risky, a consumer advocacy group said. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said the regulation is the first in the nation requiring that insurance companies give premium discounts on residential and commercial coverage to customers who follow new insurance standards announced in February. They include having a fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) of defensible space around a home and removing vegetation overgrowth. Additional reductions would be required if the property is in a community that has taken steps to reduce wildfire risk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy