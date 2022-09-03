NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
01-15-16-27-41
(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $441,000
Lucky For Life
06-08-14-25-42, Lucky Ball: 6
(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Pick 4 Day
4-1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Pick 4 Evening
8-1-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, one, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Powerball
18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
