Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities. Brazil […]
homeofpurdue.com
Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette
Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was dearly missed by the community. The […]
WTHI
Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Danville Labor Day Parade Photo Gallery
A beautiful day for the Labor Day Parade in Danville. We took lots of pictures, and if we took one of you, you can find it below. Click the picture to see the full size image on your PC, or swipe on your phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, IN (with Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Lafayette, IN, look no further! Based on ratings and reviews from locals and tourists alike, we’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Mexican, or American cuisine, these restaurants will not disappoint.
mymixfm.com
Hopeful job seekers invited to attend Sullivan Co. job fair
Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Anyone seeking a job in Sullivan County will get to meet with 35 local employers at a job fair hosted by WorkOne Western Indiana. It’s happening Thursday, September 8th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Civic Center. That’s located at 344 N. Main Street in Sullivan, Indiana.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston Sweet Corn Festival: Tons of Corn; Georgia Candidate Takes MISS NATIONAL SWEETHEART
The Hoopeston Sweet Corn Festival gave away between 22 and 24 tons of sweet corn over the holiday weekend. Neuhoff Media had the chance to speak with Brett Rush, a 30-year member of the Hoopeston Jaycees. AUDIO: This year’s actually been pretty good. The crowds look good, the corn lines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Daily Student
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday
The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
newschannel20.com
Danville home used as personal landfill
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Jewell Street in Danville is lined with several well maintained houses, though there is one major eye-sore to those who live in the neighborhood and drive through it. An abandoned house near the intersection of Jewell and Williams streets is being used as a personal landfill for some, making many residents unhappy.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Neets Bridge Rockville, IN USA
My husband and I were doing our weekly jeep roadtripping and stumbled upon the heart inside of the Neet covered bridge in Rockville IN. Thanks to whomever put it there. What a wonderful idea to make someone smile. Thank you 😊
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to […]
WTHI
DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Labor Day Parade Brings Huge Crowd Despite Overcast Skies
The sun refused to shine, but it was a comfortable day and a great turnout for Monday’s Labor Day Parade in Danville. Before it all stepped off, Neuhoff Media had the chance to chat with Mike Wombles of Operating Engineers Local 841, and Shane Dowers from Champaign. AUDIO: (Mike...
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Bloomington, Indiana
Spotted this awesome impressive looking dark blue C7 Grandsport with a racing decals in Renwick Apartments this afternoon! Might be one of my fav Corvette spots. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WLFI.com
Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
Comments / 0