montanarightnow.com
Kalispell man killed following motorcycle crash
KALISPELL, Mont. - On September 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM, Kalispell Police Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of 3rd Ave EN and East Idaho St. The motorcycle rider was reported to be injured in the roadway. KPD officers, along with an FCSO...
NBCMontana
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Crews battling Lemonade Fire near Marion
Additional fire crews have been brought in to assist with the Lemonade Fire burning west of Kalispell.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
montanarightnow.com
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from vendor at Sanders County Fair
PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair. On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Martin City Pleads Not Guilty
A 40-year-old Flathead County man charged with killing a woman and critically injuring her husband after an early morning shooting last month outside a Martin City bar pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and evidence tampering. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, entered the...
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Fairfield Sun Times
Victims of separate crashes in Flathead Valley identified
Lemonade Fire burning 560 acres near Marion
The lightning-sparked Lemonade Fire is burning near Marion, 21 miles west of Kalispell in Flathead County.
UPDATE: New Wildfires Reported in Glacier Park, East of Bigfork
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -- There is now a third fire burning in Glacier National Park. The North Camas Fire was detected in the upper Camas Creek drainage high on the north ridge of Heavens Peak around 7:00 pm on Sunday, evening. The fire is in very steep, inaccessible terrain and is estimated at 8 acres as of mid-day Monday. Glacier National Park fire managers are closely monitoring the fire, but say its location at a high elevation with sparse fuels is expected to limit the potential for fire spread.
Flathead Beacon
FWP Names New Northwest Montana Warden Captain
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new warden captain patrolling the sprawling district encompassing northwest Montana after the state agency named Nathan Reiner to the Region 1 leadership position. Reiner stepped into the new role in July and replaces Lee Anderson, who was named FWP’s new regional supervisor after...
Wildfires prompts emergency declaration in Sanders County
The Sanders County commissioners have issued an emergency declaration and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan.
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
Flathead Natl Forest Celebrating Centennial of Hornet Lookout
Kalispell, MT, September 6, 2022 — The Flathead National Forest, Glacier Institute, and Northwest Montana Lookout Association invite you to celebrate Hornet Lookout’s 100th birthday. The event will take place at the Big Creek Outdoor Education Center on Saturday, September 10 from 10 am to 2 pm. Activities...
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people…
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
