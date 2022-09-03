ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, MT

KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
SOMERS, MT
NBCMontana

NBCMontana

montanarightnow.com

Flathead Beacon

KSEN AM 1150

Flathead Beacon

NBCMontana

NBCMontana

