Richmond, CA

SFGate

7 Friday Night Podcast | Ep. 2.8: Football's Gamblers & Winners

Host Chace Bryson Returns From Vegas Just In Time For A 7 Friday Night Football Buffet, Plus Sheldon-Sacramento Coach Chris Nixon Visits •. After covering the big No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between De La Salle and Serra-San Mateo, SportStars editor Chace Bryson left town for a long weekend in Las Vegas — which left co-host Ben Enos slightly reeling as he attempted to keep the 7 Friday Night ship on course. However, Chace returned in time for the two hosts to have their weekly chat about all things NorCal football.
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 3

Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Update: Train Collision Closes Portion Of Gilman Street

A train collided with an unoccupied vehicle in Berkeley at 12:22 this morning. Berkeley police were asking the public to avoid the area of Gilman Street west of Fourth Street following the collision. A traffic advisory from the Berkeley Police Department said the road remained closed as of 5:17 a.m. and would not be cleared for at least two more hours.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams...
DUBLIN, CA
Local
California Football
Richmond, CA
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

17-Year-Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the...
ANTIOCH, CA

