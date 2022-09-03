Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
7 Friday Night Podcast | Ep. 2.8: Football’s Gamblers & Winners
Host Chace Bryson Returns From Vegas Just In Time For A 7 Friday Night Football Buffet, Plus Sheldon-Sacramento Coach Chris Nixon Visits •. After covering the big No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between De La Salle and Serra-San Mateo, SportStars editor Chace Bryson left town for a long weekend in Las Vegas — which left co-host Ben Enos slightly reeling as he attempted to keep the 7 Friday Night ship on course. However, Chace returned in time for the two hosts to have their weekly chat about all things NorCal football.
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 3
Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.
Update: Train Collision Closes Portion Of Gilman Street
A train collided with an unoccupied vehicle in Berkeley at 12:22 this morning. Berkeley police were asking the public to avoid the area of Gilman Street west of Fourth Street following the collision. A traffic advisory from the Berkeley Police Department said the road remained closed as of 5:17 a.m. and would not be cleared for at least two more hours.
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams...
Berkeley's West Coast Pizza has closed, but 841-WEST lives on for now
A dose of Berkeley nostalgia is still just seven digits away.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
Bay Area Elizabeth Holmes wannabe faces up to 65 years in prison for fraud
His company promised that it could "test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood."
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double homicide surrenders
A sheriff's deputy suspected of shooting and killing a man and a woman in their Bay Area home surrendered to police, officials said.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
Partially extinguished Bay Area wildfire jumps back to life amid heat wave
The Franklin Fire is burning off Highway 4.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
17-Year-Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the...
Cooling Centers To Open Tuesday In Rohnert Park, San Mateo And San Leandro
City officials in Rohnert Park and San Mateo announced Monday that they have opened cooling centers to help the public deal with the heat and potential power outages. Cooling centers will opened in the following locations:. -Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park, from noon to 7 p.m....
‘I guarantee it’s the smoothest’: McBaker Market & Deli in the Western Addition makes the best hummus in San Francisco
"We're trying to eat up the Bay Area, first."
