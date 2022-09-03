ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Senate debate on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest started Wednesday with the chamber's three Republican women taking a stand against a bill they said doesn't respect women and doesn't respect life. Republicans are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer's religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed down by U.S....
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Top state judges across US oppose NC lawmakers in Supreme Court

Raleigh, N.C. — A US Supreme Court case filed by North Carolina Republican legislative leaders has some high-powered opposition. The Conference of Chief Justices, a bipartisan group representing the top judicial official in each of the 50 states, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Moore v. Harper, which was born out of North Carolina’s recent battle over redrawn voting maps.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Monteagle, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Government
WRAL News

Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WRAL News

Wake expanding mental health services on school campuses

Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System is expanding certain mental health services to more schools, while school board members are urging the district to communicate more resources with families. Mental health issues have been rising in North Carolina and the United States for more than a...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina

Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
WESTFIELD, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Rosa Parks
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Civil Rights Movement#The Highlander Research
WRAL News

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up the air conditioning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme. Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy