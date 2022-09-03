Read full article on original website
Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Senate debate on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest started Wednesday with the chamber's three Republican women taking a stand against a bill they said doesn't respect women and doesn't respect life. Republicans are...
Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer's religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed down by U.S....
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
Top state judges across US oppose NC lawmakers in Supreme Court
Raleigh, N.C. — A US Supreme Court case filed by North Carolina Republican legislative leaders has some high-powered opposition. The Conference of Chief Justices, a bipartisan group representing the top judicial official in each of the 50 states, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Moore v. Harper, which was born out of North Carolina’s recent battle over redrawn voting maps.
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open...
Clear the Shelters campaign helps 2,083 animals find forever homes in central NC
There are 2,083 animals that have found forever homes in central North Carolina thanks to this year's Clear the Shelters campaign. WRAL News and NBC partnered with local animal shelters for August's drive. There were 11 shelters in our area took part in the effort, waiving or reducing adoption fees:
Wake expanding mental health services on school campuses
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System is expanding certain mental health services to more schools, while school board members are urging the district to communicate more resources with families. Mental health issues have been rising in North Carolina and the United States for more than a...
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case
Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won't be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled Wednesday. Chancellor Kathaleen...
Residents want answers and accountability for toxic chemicals in NC drinking water
Godwin, N.C. — Newlyweds Katie and Dawson Tew are expecting their first child, a son, in December. The easygoing couple, in their early 20s, thought their peaceful home here would be a safe place for their growing family, surrounded by green acres and backyard horses. But daydreams of country...
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat
LOS ANGELES — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between a...
California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up the air conditioning...
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave...
Help wanted: More than 3,000 jobs available in Triangle at these 27 firms
RALEIGH – Triangle employers continue to seek talented workers to fill thousands of open roles in the region, including more than 3,400 roles at 27 notable companies with a presence in the region. Still, current job openings at these 27 companies have fallen by more than 200 open roles since last week, according to WRAL TechWire’s Jobs Report.
Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme. Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives in...
More than 15 people rescued from rip currents at Wrightsville Beach, 'swarms of jellyfish' reported
Between 15 to 20 people were rescued from rip currents Sunday off the coast of Wrightsville Beach, WECT reports. The National Weather Service issued a warning that the majority of North Carolina's beaches were under a moderate rip current risk, which means only experienced swimmers should get in the water.
