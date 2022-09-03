Read full article on original website
Marvin Westrom
Marvin Westrom, age 84 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Cottage Grove, MN. Memorial services for Marvin Westrom will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, MN,
Two Car Accident in Morris on Monday 9-5-22
On Monday, September 5, at approximately 2:55 pm, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two–vehicle accident at the intersection of 7th Street and College Avenue in the City of Morris. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Richard Gimberlin, age 75, of Morris, MN, was eastbound on...
UMM’s Payton Sierra Named UMAC Golfer of the Week
ST. PAUL – University of Minnesota Morris senior Payton Sierra won the first UMAC Women’s Golfer of the Week award on Tuesday following her victory last week in the Cougar Classic. Playing at the Deacon’s Lodge Golf Course in Breezy Point, Minn., Sierra shot a round of 85...
Tigers Upset Bid Comes Up Short Against Sauk Centre
MORRIS – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta were one point away from pulling a big upset for their first win of the year, but Sauk Centre rallied to win 16-14 and earn a five-set victory from the Tiger Center on Tuesday night. Maddy Grove led the Tigers with 21 kills and three...
Cougar Men & Women Fall To Augsburg In Soccer
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team fell to Augsburg University by a score of 8-1 on Monday afternoon. Carver Hammond opened the scoring in the first minute of the contest, but the Auggies swarmed the Cougars from there, unleashing a total of 38 shots in the match. Tomas Menna knotted the score at 1-1 in the 11th minute and Kebba Janneh scored in the 26th minute to stake Augsburg to a 2-1 halftime advantage.
Cougars Fall To Macalester In Season Opener
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team fell in its season opener on Saturday night, dropping a 45-24 decision to Macalester College. The first drive of the game went to Macalester, but the UMN Morris defense took care of business as Isaiah Henderson forced a fumble that was recovered by Garrett Elison to give the Cougars their first offensive possession of the year. That drive eventually was stopped short of the end zone, but Alex Happ booted a 27-yard field goal to give Minnesota Morris an early 3-0 lead.
