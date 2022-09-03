MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team fell in its season opener on Saturday night, dropping a 45-24 decision to Macalester College. The first drive of the game went to Macalester, but the UMN Morris defense took care of business as Isaiah Henderson forced a fumble that was recovered by Garrett Elison to give the Cougars their first offensive possession of the year. That drive eventually was stopped short of the end zone, but Alex Happ booted a 27-yard field goal to give Minnesota Morris an early 3-0 lead.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO