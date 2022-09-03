Read full article on original website
First look: A souvenir from Biden's victory lap
Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer. "The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our...
Claire McCaskill says Democratic Party has an age problem
The Democratic Party is contending with a leadership that is too old, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Why it matters: With less than two months until the midterm elections, McCaskill suggested the party needs to do some introspection about how to bring forward younger members to attract young voters in the 2024 election.
GOP governors urge Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan
Led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 22 GOP governors on Monday sent a letter to President Biden urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan, citing its negative impact on lower-income families. Why it matters: Biden's plan has faced significant pushback from Republicans, who say it's unconstitutional, illegal and...
Biden's smuggler crackdown
GUATEMALA CITY — The Biden administration could begin forcing more human smugglers arrested in other countries to face the U.S. justice system in an effort to crack down on the illegal networks booming throughout the Western Hemisphere. Why it matters: The border crisis is both a humanitarian challenge and...
Putin ally Kadyrov slams Russian forces' "mistakes" in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Russia's military after Ukrainian forces regained large swaths of territory from the Russian Army in Ukraine's northeast over the weekend. Why it matters: Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic in 2007.
Hillary Clinton: DOJ should treat Trump like any other citizen
If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the...
New Hampshire caps primaries with fresh test of GOP's future
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday were picking their party’s candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key midterm contest the GOP has long seen as winnable and which could ultimately decide control of the chamber after November. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest, which is capping primary season nationwide, is retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, a staunch conservative who Democrats — and even some top Republicans — believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the general election. President Joe Biden carried New Hampshire by more than 7 percentage points, Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines. Hassan clinched her party’s nomination against only token opposition Tuesday, while Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican party’s nomination for another term. He immediately becomes the favorite against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party’s governor’s nomination. “The stakes are too high this November to change direction now,” Sununu said in a statement.
Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
Democrats' surprise surrogates
Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion, betting their credibility will appeal to bipartisan audiences and help center a polarizing political debate around health and safety. Why it matters: Health care professionals aren't your typical political surrogates, but the Supreme Court's Roe v....
Trump objects to DOJ's proposed special master candidates
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday filed a motion objecting to the special master candidates proposed last week by the Department of Justice to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: "There are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in...
GOP abortion bill sends Republicans into containment mode
Eight weeks out from the midterms, some Republicans in Congress are scrambling to isolate legislation introduced by members of their own party to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks. Why it matters: The dynamic highlights how dramatically Republicans' posture on abortion has shifted since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn...
Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton Whitewater case, dies at 76
Ken Starr, the prolific prosecutor in the Whitewater probe during former President Bill Clinton's term, has died. He was 76. Driving the news: Starr died from complications related to surgery, according to a statement from his family. What they're saying: "We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear...
Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review
Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
DHS chief warns of "emerging threat of the domestic violent extremist"
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told MSNBC on Sunday the "threat landscape" has evolved in the 21 years since the 9/11 attacks from concerns about foreign terrorists to domestic extremists. What he's saying: "Back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist,...
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
Schumer to transfer $15M to DSCC, vulnerable senators and candidates
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon transfer $15 million from his re-election campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as Senate incumbents and candidates in battleground states, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The cash infusion, less than two months until the November midterm elections, is...
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson reacts to Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion proposal
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks. The legislation includes exceptions for situations involving rape, incest or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes. What they're saying: "If [Republicans] take back the...
DOJ signals agreement to Trump's choice for special master
The Department of Justice signaled in a filing Monday that it would accept a special master candidate proposed by former President Trump's legal team for overseeing a review of the documents the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The selection of a special master has been a point of...
Twitter whistleblower's Senate testimony no boon for Musk
Twitter’s former security chief, whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, levied a host of accusations against the platform to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, saying Twitter maintained lax security standards, did not vet employee access to user data and would not improve its practices even in the face of government fines.
9/11 hate crime survivor resolution stalled in Congress
Rais Bhuiyan, a Bangladeshi immigrant shot in the face by a white supremacist not long after the Sept. 11 attacks, is lobbying members of Congress to pass a bill recognizing the survivors of 9/11-related hate crimes.Why it matters: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who represents the area of North Texas where Bhuiyan was shot, introduced a resolution last September to honor the victims of anti-immigrant violence in 9/11's aftermath. Several prominent Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, co-sponsored the legislation, but the resolution has stalled.With Johnson retiring this year, the legislation could disappear if it isn't passed before the...
