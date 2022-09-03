Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
County record
-9:52 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 20000 block of Meranda Road. -6:56 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road. SUNDAY. -9:04 a.m.: arrest. Timothy Paul Jackson Jr., 39, of Sidney, was arrested for suspected theft from a motor vehicle.
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Reynolds playing part on defense for Sidney
Sidney has rearranged some players on defense and added a couple, too, since the start of the season. One new player on defense has been a familiar face on offense for the last three years. Sidney senior Sam Reynolds played extensively at defensive back in last Friday’s win over Greenville....
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
The Miami Valley Gas and Fuel company, with the assistance of 40 men, laid the pipeline from near the Miami avenue canal bridge to the water works pumping station yesterday. As soon as the six connections are made, gas will be used as fuel at the station. 100 Years. Sept....
Sidney Daily News
Ride 2 End Epilepsy
Bikers leave PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill Saturday, Sept. 3, as they participate in the annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy. Proceeds from the event benefited the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC celebrates Blood Collectors Week
DAYTON — Community Blood Center honors its dedicated team of phlebotomists, account representatives and all support staff during Sept. 4-10 Blood Collectors Week for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.
Sidney Daily News
Falk joins Minster Chiropractic Center
MINSTER — Peter Falk, DC, has joined Minster Chiropractic Center. Falk began with the business as an intern in the fall of 2021 while finishing up the clinical portion of his chiropractic education. In April 2022, he graduated Cum Laude from Logan University College of Chiropractic and began practice as a licensed physician in May.
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 10 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four more than the week prior. Eight of the 10 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Council meets new firefighters, discusses financial plan
SIDNEY – Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger introduced the Sidney City Council to the four new firefighters and the five-year financial plan for 2023-2027 was reviewed during Monday night’s meeting. The four new firefighters that were recently sworn in include Alex Herron, of Russia, Carter Jenkins, of St....
Sidney Daily News
Homecoming ceremony planned at Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday Sept.r 10, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Daniel McPherson will perform at 4:30 p.m. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Jackson Center falls to New Bremen
New Bremen’s Ava Trentman, left, and Alivia Dammeyer go up to block a spike from Jackson Center’s Keona Suttles during a nonconference match on Saturday in Jackson Center. The Tigers lost to the Cardinals 27-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16. In the below photo, Jackson Center’s Sarah Swiger, left, and Keona Suttles, right, try to block a spike from New Bremen’s Rianna Paul, center. Olivia Heitkamp led the Cardinals with 22 kills. McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center with 19.
Sidney Daily News
Fryburg Homecoming fun
Jill Keith, Wapakoneta, gets the Special Raffle Stand ready for the large expected turnout at the Fryburg Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 4. Eli Soronnadi, 10, creates a large a large bubble at The Bubble Stand at the Fryburg Homecoming Sunday, Sept.4. Eli is the son of Sam Soronnadi and Janiece Brown, of Botkins.
Sidney Daily News
Registration open for STEAM on the Quad
LIMA — STEAM on the Quad returns to The Ohio State University at Lima for its sixth year of family fun and learning at a new time, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. STEAM on the Quad is a free, family-friendly event for kids in grades K-8 to improve their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities and Math through hands-on activity. A variety of activities will be hosted by the 4-H programs of Putnam, Hardin, Allen, Hancock, Lucas, Auglaize and Logan counties; the Ohio State Lima departments of education, biology, earth sciences and English; and a variety of student clubs, community businesses and organizations.
Sidney Daily News
Students participate in White Coat Ceremony
FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently received a crisp white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is the first year of professional courses in the College of Pharmacy.
Sidney Daily News
Grant open to nonprofits supporting loneliness
DAYTON — The Dayton All the Lonely Grant Committee is accepting applications from Miami Valley nonprofit organizations offering programs aimed at overcoming loneliness and isolation that connect individuals through technology or in-person events. The grant was established after multiple Miami Valley community organizations, including presenting sponsor United Church Homes...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:13 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Steven J. Robison, 39, of Anna, for failure to have physical control of a vehicle while under the influence in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue. TUESDAY. -10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the...
Sidney Daily News
A good first day
Scarlett Verhotz, left, 3, runs into the arms of her waiting mom, Jackie Verhotz, both of Sidney, after Scarlett attended her first day of preschool at the Sidney Co-Op Nursery School on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Scarlett said of her first day, “It was good.” Scarlett is also the daughter of Matt Verhotz.
Sidney Daily News
Back to school
Sidney High School students walk the hallways on their way to classes Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday was the first day of school for Sidney City Schools students.
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Anna pulls away from St. Henry in 2nd half
ANNA — Anna pulled away in the second half to beat St. Henry 26-7 in a Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday at Booster Field. The Redskins took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run, but Alex Shappie threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Landynn Fogt in the second quarter to tie it 7-7 before halftime.
