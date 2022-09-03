ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Prepare for hunting season early with these safety tips and reminders

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epOm9_0hhAonEM00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While hunting seasons in Virginia don’t kick off until later in the fall, there are still things you can do now to prepare for a safe season.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Regulation creates requirements for Virginia hunters and offers advice and guidance for how to hunt responsibly. Here are just a few things they suggest:

Henrico Community Food Bank to host September food drive
  • Remember that hunting is allowed in the commonwealth only during specific hours and days during hunting seasons, and different types of game have different seasons and regulations. Review the allowed days before making hunting plans.
  • Make sure all your hunting gear is inspected before you go out, and take inventory of your supplies. Buy extra supplies ahead of time and make sure it is somewhere you can easily find.
  • A blog post from the department’s website offers a hunting packing list that will keep you prepared for any event. Pack extra layers, a rain poncho, and a head lamp to prepare for cold, rain and late nights alike. A first aid kit and proper cleaning supplies are also suggested.
  • Blaze colors may also be required when hunting with firearms or during specific seasons. Make sure to check out your personal the blaze requirements and dress accordingly.
  • If you are planning on taking your dog hunting, or using live animals to train your dog, make sure you are doing so on regulated days and in allowed locations , and you have the proper license to do so.
  • Always check where you’re hunting, and make sure you have permission from the property owner before hunting on private property .
  • If you want to use ATVs , read up first. ATVs are not allowed on public highways or property, and riders must wear protective helmets approved by the Superintendent of State Police.
  • Deer hunters in particular should be aware of the specific seasons and regulations for deer hunting in their counties. A complete list of deer hunting dates and rules is available on the Virginia Department of Wildlife Regulation website.

For more hunting requirements and suggestions, consult the Virginia Department of Wildlife Regulation’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Tips#Deer Hunting#Hunting Season#Lifehacks
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Helmets
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy