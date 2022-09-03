‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers in First Day, Amazon Says

Read full article on original website
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
Only Murders in Calabasas? Kim Kardashian, reality star of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” and mega-millionaire entrepreneur, told Interview magazine that she is currently working with Spotify to launch a true crime podcast. “It’s called ‘The System,'” the SKIMS founder explained. “The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled — or mishandled — and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.” Kardashian previously passed the “Baby Bar” exam in California and...
