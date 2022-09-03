‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers in First Day, Amazon Says

Only Murders in Calabasas? Kim Kardashian, reality star of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” and mega-millionaire entrepreneur, told Interview magazine that she is currently working with Spotify to launch a true crime podcast. “It’s called ‘The System,'” the SKIMS founder explained. “The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled — or mishandled — and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.” Kardashian previously passed the “Baby Bar” exam in California and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO