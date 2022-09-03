ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
CBS 46

Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County schools moves middle school football games

JONESBORO — In an attempt to provide additional safety, Clayton County schools has moved all middle school football games to the district’s four stadiums as of Sept. 7. In addition to security, school system officials said the move will give players the experience of “playing on the same turf as high school players and provide parents amore inviting place to watch the games.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
Eater

7 Atlanta Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Fall is upon Atlanta again with the arrival of September, which also means new restaurant openings are ramping up as 2022 draws to a close. This year was fraught with frustrating construction and permitting delays and equipment shortages plaguing the restaurant industry, making opening a restaurant in Atlanta an even more difficult process than in previous years. After pushing opening dates out multiple times over the last several months, some long-awaited restaurants are finally reaching the finish line and plan to debut in just a few short weeks.
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

With a new week comes a whole new set of concerts to get excited about! With everyone from Kid Cudi to Omah Lay, there is a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you’re due for a girl’s night, a solo mission or heading out with your special someone, grab your tickets for one of these shows and you’ll be sure to dance the night away!
WDEF

GBI identifies killer in 33 year old cold case murder

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finally closed the case today of a woman whose body was found in Rising Fawn, Georgia in 1988. They identified a truck driver and stunt driver from North Carolina as her killed. “Hoss” Wise has since died himself. For...
