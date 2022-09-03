Read full article on original website
Watch: Georgia fans were feeding Oregon Duck fans bread before Saturday's game
Watch as some Georgia fans feed some bread to Oregon Ducks fans before Saturday’s game. The funny moment between the fan bases was caught and shared on social media
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster
ATLANTA — (AP) — Most contractors told them they would tear it down. A two-story five-bedroom Victorian built around 1900, it was abandoned and collapsing, with vines reaching its rafters. Elegant features were scavenged long ago. The house’s place in American history was at risk of disappearing.
Atlanta United, U.S. soccer star Miles Robinson arrested at the Battery Atlanta, records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested Atlanta United and U.S. men’s soccer team star Miles Robinson over the Labor Day weekend, according to jail records. Robinson is accused of misdemeanor theft after an incident at the Battery Atlanta entertainment district at the Atlanta Braves stadium. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Single Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash that killed a person on Interstate 85 on Sunday night. Atlanta Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports that [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a woman was killed in the crash. The woman was in her SUV when she crashed into [..]
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County schools moves middle school football games
JONESBORO — In an attempt to provide additional safety, Clayton County schools has moved all middle school football games to the district’s four stadiums as of Sept. 7. In addition to security, school system officials said the move will give players the experience of “playing on the same turf as high school players and provide parents amore inviting place to watch the games.”
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID, he announces on Twitter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to a video he posted on his Twitter page. Dickens added that he will be working from home until he tests negative again. However, he noted that he is "feeling fine" and has minor symptoms. A...
Eater
7 Atlanta Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Fall is upon Atlanta again with the arrival of September, which also means new restaurant openings are ramping up as 2022 draws to a close. This year was fraught with frustrating construction and permitting delays and equipment shortages plaguing the restaurant industry, making opening a restaurant in Atlanta an even more difficult process than in previous years. After pushing opening dates out multiple times over the last several months, some long-awaited restaurants are finally reaching the finish line and plan to debut in just a few short weeks.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With a new week comes a whole new set of concerts to get excited about! With everyone from Kid Cudi to Omah Lay, there is a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you’re due for a girl’s night, a solo mission or heading out with your special someone, grab your tickets for one of these shows and you’ll be sure to dance the night away!
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
A Georgia Southern University grad, who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor, has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
WDEF
GBI identifies killer in 33 year old cold case murder
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finally closed the case today of a woman whose body was found in Rising Fawn, Georgia in 1988. They identified a truck driver and stunt driver from North Carolina as her killed. “Hoss” Wise has since died himself. For...
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
Gaten Talks New Single Hummin And How The Flip Ent Is Taking Over Atlanta and Having The Streets On Lock.
Gaten of The Flip Ent formerly known as QuickFlip Ent stops by Hot 107.9 with Radio God Stu to talk about new single Hummin and how The Flip has taken over different sides of Atlanta and unifying the city. Checkout the full interview below:
