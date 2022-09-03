ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County Police responded to a the scene of a large truck that overturned on the 12400 block of River Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Person found dead with gunshot wound in Chesterfield, police investigating

There were no injuries, according to police .

Police state that the driver of the truck has been charged with failure to maintain control.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDCf7_0hhAoNTa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQjtF_0hhAoNTa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhXg6_0hhAoNTa00
Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC12

Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it. On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Juvenile killed after running off road, striking tree

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sussex County Crash Fatal

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, VA state police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County that resulted in a fatality. According to VSP, a 2009 International 4300LP (converted ambulance truck) driven by 58 year old Jimmie Dawson of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Eastern Henrico during the evening of Sept. 5, and Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver. The incident occurred at about 11:12 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Bloom Lane. Responding officers located an injured female in the westbound travel lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike. She was transported to MCV for treatment; her status is unknown.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy