Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County Police responded to a the scene of a large truck that overturned on the 12400 block of River Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.

There were no injuries, according to police .

Police state that the driver of the truck has been charged with failure to maintain control.





Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

