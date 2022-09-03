Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield County Police responded to a the scene of a large truck that overturned on the 12400 block of River Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.Person found dead with gunshot wound in Chesterfield, police investigating
There were no injuries, according to police .
Police state that the driver of the truck has been charged with failure to maintain control.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 5