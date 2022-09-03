Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Incident on Barron Street in Kenton
A Kenton man was arrested after an incident on North Barron Street Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Barron to investigate a report about a fight. At the scene, officers arrested Senyca Mendenhall.
13abc.com
A Toledo pastor is charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
Ohio Man Arrested After Stealing John Deere Gator in Missaukee County
A 47-year-old Findlay, Ohio man was arrested Tuesday after stealing a John Deere Gator from a Missaukee County home. Deputies were called to a home on Southview Drive in Forest Township after someone broke a window and was tried to get inside. But just before deputies arrived, the suspect ran off into the woods behind the house.
wktn.com
Person of Interest in Whitaker Shooting was Previously Charged with Menacing
The investigation into the murder of a Mt. Victory man continues. Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 135 near County Road 110 at around 12:35 this past Saturday morning. They located a vehicle parked in the road, and inside was 44 year old...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 11 to 15 years Wednesday for shooting and injuring his girlfriend. The victim survived, yet her family said she’s now a shell of her former self. In March, Dajuan Smith shot Shalena Martinez-Featchurs in the back of the head....
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
13abc.com
Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
13abc.com
Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
13abc.com
Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old James Owens died from a gunshot wound to the head on Monday, Sept. 5. The office ruled his death a homicide. According to Toledo Police records, Owens was...
Pickup trying to pass several vehicles hits car head-on, killing Vermilion man, authorities say
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old man from Vermilion was killed Sunday night when a car he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck that was trying to pass multiple vehicles, according to the State Highway Patrol. A news release from the Fremont Post of the...
wktn.com
Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court
A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
Mount Vernon News
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
13abc.com
Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night. The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue. When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges. “The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.
hometownstations.com
Lima police provides update on Sunday morning shooting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has released the names of the victims from the Sunday morning shooting. Sisters 39-year-old Tenea Wilson and 44-year-old Tania Wilson were shot while they were sitting in a car in the driveway at 425 North Jameson Avenue. Tenea is currently in serious condition and Tania is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson and hit the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop
Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
13abc.com
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and a father are speaking out about what happened to their daughter. They say she was one of the five Upper Sandusky High School students who had to be hospitalized after taking illegal drugs at school. Leo Gallant and Tammy Gephart say they...
cleveland19.com
39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153. Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on I-75
Bowling Green Police Division joined in the pursuit of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, Sunday around 3 a.m. The driver, Jacob Halko, 21, of Bowling Green, was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a ditch. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of the 2011...
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
