Upper Sandusky, OH

Man Arrested After Incident on Barron Street in Kenton

A Kenton man was arrested after an incident on North Barron Street Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Barron to investigate a report about a fight. At the scene, officers arrested Senyca Mendenhall.
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

A Toledo pastor is charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
TOLEDO, OH
Upper Sandusky, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old James Owens died from a gunshot wound to the head on Monday, Sept. 5. The office ruled his death a homicide. According to Toledo Police records, Owens was...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court

A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
DUNKIRK, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges. “The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima police provides update on Sunday morning shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has released the names of the victims from the Sunday morning shooting. Sisters 39-year-old Tenea Wilson and 44-year-old Tania Wilson were shot while they were sitting in a car in the driveway at 425 North Jameson Avenue. Tenea is currently in serious condition and Tania is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson and hit the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop

Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on I-75

Bowling Green Police Division joined in the pursuit of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, Sunday around 3 a.m. The driver, Jacob Halko, 21, of Bowling Green, was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a ditch. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of the 2011...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

