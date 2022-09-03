LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has released the names of the victims from the Sunday morning shooting. Sisters 39-year-old Tenea Wilson and 44-year-old Tania Wilson were shot while they were sitting in a car in the driveway at 425 North Jameson Avenue. Tenea is currently in serious condition and Tania is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson and hit the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO